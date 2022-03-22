Clayton Echard’s mother uses a profane cake to send message to ‘haters’ 

Clayton Echard’s mom Kelly Echard expresses herself through a t-shirt and cake. Pic credit: ABC

Clayton Echard has been deemed one of the most polarizing leads within The Bachelor franchise and has received heaps of criticism for how he conducted himself on the show.

From questionable decisions to insensitive breakups, Clayton has gained a fair share of haters, but his mom is still his biggest supporter.

Clayton’s mother, Kelly Echard, used her attire and baked goods to show her allegiance to Clayton.

Kelly Echard poses with a profane cake

Kelly Echard and her husband, Brian Echard, have been supportive of Clayton throughout his journey on The Bachelor.

Brian’s support was channeled through tough love, while Kelly recently revealed a different way that she has her son’s back.

Kelly shared a series of photos with a group of women, and notably, all their shirts appeared to reference Clayton.

The women posed on a set of stairs wearing black shirts that read, ‘LSL Ladies love Clay-In.”

Kelly sat in the middle wearing a shirt that read “Clay-In’s Mom Tells All” and “Bachelor 2022” in smaller print.

Along with the shirt, Kelly shared a photo of herself smiling while holding a rather expressive cake.

The picturesque cake featured white, black, and red frosting and various details, including black and white patterns and red icing roses.

However, it’s the center of the cake that stood out the most.

In the middle of the cake was a middle finger design and text that read “the haters,” sending the message “f**k the haters.”

Pic credit: @kelly_kjbean/Instagram

Kelly captioned the post, “What a fun-filled night celebrating birthdays, and…closure! 🤪🌹Meeting these crazy friends here at the lake has been one of the best things to come out of moving here to LSL! That cake was not only beautiful and hilarious but tasted delicious too! Brian and I are blessed to have continued support with this crazy journey! 😃🥰”

Brian Echard receives love from Bachelor Nation

Someone who gained fans rather than haters in the Echard family was Clayton’s father, Brian.

Bachelor Nation praised Brian for holding Clayton accountable after he told Rachel Recchia, Gabby Windey, and current girlfriend Susie Evans that he was in love with them.

The Bachelor viewers expressed feeling that Brian showed more empathy to Rachel and Gabby than Clayton did, as Clayton’s lack of empathy is part of what caused him to have haters.

While some continue to disapprove of Clayton, his mother Kelly made her stance on Clayton’s haters clear with cake.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.