Clayton Echard talks career change plans following The Bachelor

Clayton Echard’s love life may be thriving with girlfriend Susie Evans, but now the former Bachelor is hoping to find a similarly good fit in his professional life.

Clayton opened up about what he’s most excited about after the show and what career opportunities the former football star is interested in.

He took to his Instagram story to encourage viewers involved in two particular industries to reach out to him about openings or interest – here’s what they were.

Clayton Echard revealed he wants to be a fitness instructor and motivational speaker

Clayton uploaded several Instagram story videos detailing his plans now that he is no longer The Bachelor.

The Bachelor Nation alum revealed he’s looking to get involved in the fitness industry and is interested in being a full-time employee for a company or working as a group instructor.

“I have a collegiate and professional background in the sports realm, so, I think I know a thing or two about fitness, but I would love to be able to give back in that front,” Clayton said. ‘It’s a true passion of mine.”

He also opened up about how he’s working toward his dream now, and what he hopes to accomplish in the future. Clayton told fans he’s currently in the process of getting his personal training certificate and should have completed it in the next month or two.

He also named motivational speaking as an interest, particularly in talking about men’s mental health and body image issues. The Bachelor previously opened up during his season about the severe body image issues he himself has struggled with.

Clayton Echard encouraged viewers to reach out to him with career opportunities

Clayton appeared to be slightly nervous about uploading the message as he spun back and forth while recording the video, however, he also seemed excited about upcoming opportunities.

He ended the message by encouraging people to reach out about partnering up or about any openings that aligned with his goals.

“I’m excited to get it all rolling,” Clayton said.

The Bachelor alum briefly played in the NFL for the Seattle Seahawks, and most recently enjoyed a career in medical sales.

It appears that Clayton is looking to make a change professionally following his time on the show, but fans will have to stay tuned to see if he’s just as lucky in his career as he eventually was in his love life.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.