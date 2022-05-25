Clayton Echard takes over golf cart duties after Susie Evans drinks too many mimosas to drive

Susie Evans drank too much on the golf course. Pic credit: ABC

Clayton Echard and Susie Evans ended up getting their happy ever after, however, for a while there, it didn’t appear to Bachelor Nation alums and fans that they would.

After the fallout during their dinner prior to the fantasy suite dates, Clayton sent Susie home. It was then fans thought their relationship had ended.

However, after a great deal of reflection, Clayton decided Susie was the one for him and simultaneously broke up with his other final two women. While Susie didn’t accept his proposal in Iceland because she felt it wasn’t in her best interest at that time, the two reconciled.

They came out during After The Final Rose, hand-in-hand, and more in love than ever. Through their social media posts, videos, and photos, Bachelor Nation has seen their love really shine through.

What did Susie Evans most recently post to Instagram?

Susie made a TikTok video of herself and then uploaded it to her Instagram as well. The video shows her driving a golf cart, her hair blowing in the wind, and a big smile on her face as she goes crazy.

She captioned the video in the first clip by saying, “Mimosas at 10 am on the golf course.” Then the video flashes forward to her in the passenger seat, with her boyfriend, Clayton, driving.

Susie looked mad that he took away her driving privileges, as she sat with her back flat against the seat. She then captioned this clip with, “My bf telling me at 12 PM I’m not allowed to drive the cart anymore.”

Bachelor fans took to her comment section

Viewers agreed with Susie and posted responses to her video and captions. Most of the fans included laughing/crying face emojis and added them to what they had to say after watching.

Fans of Susie wrote, “Susie you’re so real for this one,” “OMG This is hilarious!” as well as “THIS is why I love you Susie!”

One viewer even clapped back against Clayton and said, “next time get your own cart Susie.”

Pic credit: @susiecevans/Instagram

Along those same lines, yet another fan was Team Susie as she wrote, “That’s when you tell @claytonechard he needs to walk.” Another added and agreed when she stated, “@jennie_loy I support this energy!”

Pic credit: @susiecevans/Instagram

While fans questioned the way Clayton had treated Susie when she expressed herself during the overnight dinner date, and some accused him of gaslighting her, it seems their relationship has matured and works for both of them. The twosome seems extremely in love.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th, on ABC.