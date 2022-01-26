Clayton Echard reacts to watching Shanae Ankney’s deceptive behavior on screen

Clayton Echard’s eyes are being opened as he watches Shanae’s on-camera behavior. Pic credit: ABC

Clayton Echard has been vocal about looking forward to watching his season of The Bachelor play out on air since he was only aware of so much while filming.

While some parts are fun to watch back, there are also parts that Clayton is disappointed and surprised to learn were happening between contestants when he was away.

Scandalous contestant Shanae Ankney exhibited particularly uncouth and deceptive behavior that Clayton recently reacted to now that he has a chance to watch the season play out with the rest of the world.

Clayton Echard feels like he’s ‘watching two different movies’

Shanae Ankney has had Bachelor Nation buzzing the last few episodes due to her petty antics and offensive comments.

During the most recent episode, Shanae bragged to the camera about how Clayton bought into her emotional performance after accusing the women in the house of bullying her.

A tweet pointed out this distasteful moment from Shanae, writing, “‘OH MY GOD, he BELIEVED me! I’ve got him! I was GOOD'” then adding, “Is Shanae ADMITTING to all of #bachelornation that she’s LYING and playing Clayton?”

Clayton responded to the tweet, simply writing “Oof” along with the shifting eyes emoji.

Clayton also tweeted more of his reaction, explaining, “Oh boy…what I was being told then and what I’m seeing now is like watching two different movies.”

Clayton Echard criticized for falling for Shanae Ankney’s antics

After only three episodes, Bachelor Nation fans have already had to question Clayton’s judgment several times.

Clayton’s first questionable decision came before he even suited up for the first night of meeting the women. He gave a rose to Salley Carson, who was fresh off of a failed engagement and clearly eager to go home.

Then, Clayton allowed Cassidy Timbrooks to consume all his time during the birthday party group date, and he even gave her the coveted group date rose at the end of the night despite all the red flags she had on display throughout the day.

Now, Bachelor Nation is calling Clayton out for not sending Shanae home during the recent rose ceremony after she continually caused drama and even mocked fellow contestant Elizabeth Corrigan’s ADHD.

Recently, Clayton spoke on the Bachelor Happy Hour and addressed Shanae’s upsetting antics, making it clear he wasn’t aware of the extent of her actions, and he does not condone her behavior.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.