Clayton Echard may have just hinted The Bachelor production made him keep Shanae Ankney

Bachelor fans think Clayton Echard just confirmed producers made him keep Shanae Ankney on the show. Pic credit: ABC

Clayton Echard may have just unveiled his secret superpower, but Bachelor fans are more concerned with the color of his shorts.

Bachelor viewers are convinced that Clayton just confirmed he had been pressured by producers to keep villain Shanae Ankney on the show.

Bachelor fans think Clayton Echard just admitted producers pressured him to keep Shanae Ankney

Clayton first sparked rumors about how much control he had over his own eliminations when he posted an Instagram photo of his date with Gabby Windey.

Clayton gushed about Gabby in the post, but fans seemed more preoccupied with getting to the bottom of Shanae’s continued appearances.

One fan took to the comment section to write, “Wear blue in your next photo if you were forced to keep Shanae against your will.”

Eagle-eyed fans then noticed that The Bachelor’s follow-up post featured a pair of dark-blue shorts.

Clayton posed for the shot with a serious expression and a small pool float around one leg. His second photo appeared to show off his ability to ‘walk on water.’

“It’s called ‘art,’” he captioned the post.

“YOUR SHORTS ARE BLUE,” the same fan commented.

“that is a correct observation!” Clayton responded.

Clayton Echard has received backlash for his decision to keep Shanae Ankney on the show

The Bachelor has faced intense backlash over his repeated decisions to believe Shanae over the other women in the house. He has even been accused by his own contestants of knowing more about the villain’s actions than he let on.

Fans and the rest of the women in the house alike have been shocked by Shanae seemingly talking her way out of looming eliminations every week.

While some viewers were convinced Clayton was keeping the contestant around in order to sleep with her, others thought that producers had to be involved with the decisions.

“The producers when they realize Shanae is the most two faced b**ch they’ve ever casted,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

The producers when they realize Shanae is the most two faced bitch they’ve ever casted



#TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/ZVaHsuqzh5 — TheBachBabes (@TheBachBabes) February 8, 2022

“Producers: Now tell Shanae to apologize,” wrote another.

Bachelor fans want Clayton Echard to take accountability for Shanae Ankney’s actions

Despite the widespread theory that producers have been pushing for Clayton to keep Shanae, several fans aren’t willing to absolve him of all responsibility quite yet.

“Keeping her is one thing but no one is forcing him to appear interested in her and literally make out with her everytime he sees her,” one fan wrote on Reddit. “In other words, he can say he was forced to keep her all he wants, but I’m taking it with a grain of salt.”

Clayton has not publicly commented on whether or not his clothing choices were an intentional statement in the post.

Viewers will have to tune in this Monday to see if Shanae manages to stick around for another week.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.