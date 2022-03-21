Clayton Echard makes grand return to pizza review with Susie Evans

Susie Evans and Clayton Echard enjoy a date night in Virginia. Pic credit: @claytonechard/Instagram

Clayton Echard debuted his long-anticipated pizza review sequel and his rhyming skills on a night out with new girlfriend Susie Evans.

The Bachelor was sober this time around but still shocked fans with his lighthearted personality and the R-rated comment he revealed he almost made in the video.

Fans rushed to the comment section to react to the video, and Clayton didn’t hold back in his responses.

Clayton Echard tried to keep his pizza review with Susie Evans ‘PG’

Clayton appeared thrilled to make another, less intoxicated pizza review as he and Susie got into character.



“First official pizza review, with my girl Sue,” Clayton said. “We ain’t got a fire pit, but I got a fire fit.” Clayton showed off his white shirt, and cream jacket as Susie laughed in the background.

He then picked up a slice of the four-cheese pizza to show off the couple’s selection. Susie, who was busy working the camera, zoomed in for a close-up.

The former Bachelor took his time taking a large bite before saying, “That was the most exquisite thing I’ve ever tasted.”

Eager fans jumped on Clayton’s choice of words in the comment section, writing that they believed he was going to insert an innuendo after the above sentence.

“Thought it…but wanted to keep it PG [laughing emoji],” Clayton responded honestly.

Pic credit: @clayton.echard/TikTok

Other fans congratulated the controversial pair as they giggled and ate together.

Pic credit: @clayton.echard/TikTok

Even former Bachelorette Katie Thurston joined the fun to tease the Game of Roses podcast that she had arrived first. The podcast is largely credited for convincing Clayton to take on pizza reviews, to begin with.

Pic credit: @clayton.echard/TikTok

Clayton Echard and Susie Evans dined in Virginia amid backlash

Not everyone was as thrilled with the content, however, as one viewer accused him of deleting negative comments.

“I’m not deleting anything! Say what you want on my pages,” Clayton responded. Both Susie and Clayton have battled backlash since announcing they reunited after the show.

Pic credit: @clayton.echard/TikTok

However, the negativity did not appear to be holding the two back as they went out for a date night in their new home city.

It seems that fans may have Susie to thank for the new pizza review as she initially posted an Instagram story asking her followers if they wanted a Clayton Echard review.

Pic credit: @susiecevans/Instagram

Susie was also sporting a “fire fit” as she stunned in a short, pastel dress and strappy heels.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.