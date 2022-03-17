Clayton Echard and Susie Evans poke fun at their first post-Bachelor fight

Clayton Echard and Susie Evans give fans a behind-the-scenes look into their relationship. Pic credit: ABC

Susie Evans and Clayton Echard reunited after splitting on The Bachelor, but things were far from smooth sailing in the months after the show for the two.

Susie took to TikTok to poke fun at how the couple’s first conversation after the show went, as both Susie and Clayton mouthed along to a passionate voiceover.

The newest Bachelor couple got fully into the skit as the two shot insults at one another, implying that their first phone conversation was a little bumpy.

Susie Evans and Clayton Echard teased their first post-show confrontation

After revealing their relationship on the After the Final Rose special, Clayton and Susie went Instagram and TikTok official, giving fans a glimpse into their time.

Susie’s newest TikTok features the two lying in bed together as they lip sync the words of a popular voiceover.

“For everyone asking what our first postshow conversation was like…” Susie captioned the video.

The voiceover started off strong with Clayton mouthing the words, “You should be medicated.”

“F**k you Brennan, I know you touched my drum set, and I wanna hear that dirty little mouth admit it,” Susie mouthed back.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“You get out of my face or I’m gonna roundhouse your a**,” Clayton said.

The sound is from a fight scene in the comedy movie Step Brothers.

Susie Evans and Clayton Echard shared a behind-the-scenes look at their relationship

Susie and Clayton appear to have come a long way since their first conversation, as the two also posted a sweet montage of the last four months together.

The two shared clips of a kiss, their dance moves, cuddling in bed, and spending quality time together.

“My girl, baby,” Clayton said at the end of the video as he wrapped his arms around her and Susie giggled.

Susie also shared another video to her TikTok of the two in bed together singing the song A-O-K by Tai Verdes.

The former Bachelor contestant rested against Clayton’s shoulder as he relaxed in a white dress shirt.

Susie previously opened up about how the two were able to reconnect after their Fantasy Suite fight and emotional final day in Iceland.

The couple rebuilt trust and a foundation for the relationship over months of hour-long phone calls and visits.

Despite the dramatic season, both Clayton and Susie appear thrilled to be able to be open about their relationship now.

The pair is moving to Virginia Beach together, which means fans can look forward to a lot more content from the new couple.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.