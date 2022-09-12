Clayton Echard and Susie Evans make out ‘on Bali time’

Clayton Echard and Susie Evans go to Bali. Pic credit: @claytonechard/Instagram

Clayton Echard and Susie Evans have been in the Bachelor news lately, especially as they have decided to make a big move.

While Clayton moved to Virginia Beach to be with Susie soon after his season of The Bachelor aired, now the twosome will be moving to different states.

Because they will now be spending less time with one another, with Clayton in Arizona and Susie in California, the duo spent some time alone in Bali.

During their trip to Indonesia, Clayton and Susie documented their time with photos of their amazing vacation.

Not only was their time together romantic, but the scenery and traditions there were idyllic and mind-blowing.

While the Bachelor Nation couple had some struggles early on, they seem to be more in love than ever, despite moving to separate locations to pursue their individual goals and passions.

Clayton Echard and Susie Evans traveled to Bali, Indonesia

Clayton took to his Instagram account to post a couple of photos from his and his girlfriend’s experience visiting Bali together.

The first photo he posted was of him and Susie kissing in between a statue with a bright blue sky and clouds behind them.

Along with that, the lush green landscape also made up the background, and the reflection of their PDA appeared in the water beneath them.

In the second photo, Susie and Clayton could be seen posing for a picture as they were dressed for a night out celebrating within the Bali culture and traditions.

Bachelor fans react to the Clayton and Susie’s photos

While viewers used blue and green heart emojis, as well as heart-faced emojis to show their support for Susie and Clayton’s relationship, one also exclaimed, “Wow! The reflection is so cool!”

Another used their hashtagged couple name as the user declared, “Just love you guys together! #Claysie.”

Pic credit: @claytonechard/Instagram

Others called the two a “Gorgeous couple” and “Always the cutest,” while one viewer was hoping the post was a little more than just a vacation — “Dang I was hoping this was an engagement announcement [sad face emoji with tear] but still love [heart-faced emoji].”

Pic credit: @claytonechard/Instagram

While Bachelor Nation was shocked to hear of the couple moving to different states and feared it was the beginning of the end for them, that doesn’t seem to be the case at all.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.