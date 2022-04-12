Clayton Echard and Susie Evans finally reunite, along with Clayton’s brother Nate

Clayton Echard and Susie Evans finally reunite. Pic credit: ABC

Clayton Echard and Susie Evans have gone from broken up, to reconciling and rekindling their romance, to moving in together, to alleged cheating scandal rumors, to now, finally being reunited.

Clayton and Susie have been apart for a couple of weeks while Clayton has been packing up his stuff in Arizona and spending time with his brother, Nate.

After getting through a recent cheating scandal that ended up not being true, Clayton and Susie have finally reunited in Arizona.

Clayton Echard posts about reuniting with Susie Evans on his Instagram account

Clayton posted three pictures to his Instagram page of himself with Susie, he and his brother, Nate, and one of all three of them with their arms around one another.

Both Susie and Clayton looked elated to finally be back together and reunited as a couple.

Along with Clayton’s photos, he added a caption to his Instagram post that said, “The 3 amigos, Crusty Clay, Slimy Sue and Nasty Nate finally united.”

What did Bachelor Nation have to say about the reunion and Clayton’s post?

Bachelor Nation had a hay day with not only the caption and nicknames that Clayton gave everyone, but also that the duo was finally reunited.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In fact, The Bachelor host, and Clayton’s right-hand man from the past season, Jesse Palmer, was the first to comment on the funny and ridiculous caption. He declared, “That sounds like the names of Garbage Pail Kids (only people over the age of 35 will remember those trading cards…(old people emojis).”

Pic credit: @claytonechard/Instagram

After the nickname comments, two others made a joke regarding the recent, alleged cheating scandal that ended up being false. A comment teased, “putting that location tag so no one thinks you’re in new york,” and another fan joked, “But are you actually there?”

Pic credit: @claytonechard/Instagram

Moreover, other Bachelor Nation fans loved that Clayton and Susie were back together again. One wrote, “Yes!!!!!!! Glad you and Susie are back together after weeks apart from each other (tons of heart-faced emojis).”

Another complimented Clay and one fan stated, “Awww Sue made it to AZ love this!”

Pic credit: @claytonechard/Instagram

Clayton has had a rough few days with cheating allegation

Clayton has had an eventful week. After being accused of cheating on Susie by a famous TikToker, Sasha Narang, he now has Susie with him in Arizona.

Turns out, Sasha had been catfished by a guy who said he was the former Bachelor and hooked up with her.

Following videos and allegations by all parties involved, it turned out that Clayton was being truthful and his proof was legit that he was in Arizona the entire time.

Sasha, however, had been adamant that it was in fact, Clayton Echard, that she had hooked up with. After messaging Susie Evans and going live on TikTok, she later apologized to fans, Susie, Clayton, and everyone for the misinformation.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th, on ABC.