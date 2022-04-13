Clayton Echard and Susie Evans argue over who is ‘the thickest’

Clayton Echard and Susie Evans argue on a road trip to Virginia. Pic credit: @claytonechard/Instagram

Clayton Echard and Susie Evans took on hard-hitting questions from fans while driving to Virginia together, and one DM had the two passionately opposed.

The newest Bachelor couple could not agree on who was ‘the thickest’ in the relationship, which led to Clayton making some revelations about Susie’s love language.

The pair got real with fans on a scenic road trip to their new home city together as they took on a series of light-hearted and serious questions from their viewers.

Clayton Echard and Susie Evans argue can’t agree who is ‘the thickest’

It wasn’t long after Susie opened her DMs up for questions about the couple that the two got hit with, “Whose a** is the thickest?”

The question, though relatively tame in comparison to the ringer both Susie and Clayton have been put through in the wake of The Bachelor, left the two laughing hysterically and arguing.

“Oh it ain’t even close girl,” Clayton said. “I got a dump.”

Susie didn’t let that statement stand for long as she jumped in to yell, “It’s me, it’s me.” She continued to joke with her boyfriend by adding, “I’m a baddie with a fatty.”

“No, you can’t walk by me without pinching it and you know this,” Clayton revealed.

Susie agreed with Clayton’s statement but called the action a “personal problem of me,” not letting the former Bachelor win too easily.

Clayton Echard and Susie Evans talk love languages and what they love about each other

The two doubled down on physical touch being important in their relationship as they answered another question asking about their love languages.

“We like a good physical touch,” Clayton joked while driving as Susie filmed the pair.

The reality TV stars got serious, however, as they revealed their favorite things about one another. While Susie praised Clayton’s fun side, Clayton answered with a heartfelt, “You push me to be a better person each and every day.”

Susie recently stood by Clayton and staunchly defended him from cheating allegations before they were eventually proved false.

Despite the controversy and turmoil of their relationship on The Bachelor, the two appear to be doing better than ever. Susie and Clayton put the drama behind them as they met up with Clayton’s brother Nate.

The pair are now focused on their upcoming move to Virginia Beach, and taking a scenic cross-country road trip to enjoy quality time together before they settle down.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.