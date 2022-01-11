Clay Harbor tries to play matchmaker for cousin Andrew S, calls out Teddi Wright from Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor

Clay Harbor plays wingman for his cousin, Andrew Spencer. Pic credit: ABC

While it’s no surprise that Bachelor in Paradise alum, Clay Harbor has his cousin, The Bachelorette Season 17 contestant, Andrew Spencer’s back, this time he’s trying to play matchmaker.

Clearly watching the current season of The Bachelor, the former NFL player thinks his cousin could be a match with the recipient of Clayton Echard’s first impression rose, Teddi Wright.

Clay Harbor calls out Teddi Wright from Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor

Obtaining the first rose of the season, Teddi is a front runner in the competition, but Clayton isn’t the only one who thinks highly of the 24-year-old California native.

Shooting his shot for his cousin, Clay tweeted, “Sooo Teddy I have this cousin…”

In the comment section, fans nominated Clay for the best wingman award, while other members of Bachelor Nation noted they’d be quick to step in should Teddi decline.

“Or a thought… you could set him up with me,” one user joked.

Clay says cousin Andrew Spencer should’ve been The Bachelor until they went ‘another direction’

When it comes to Andrew Spencer, he has come to be one of the most beloved members of Bachelor Nation since his first appearance on Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette.

After a dramatic elimination that made the former Bachelorette question her decision of not giving him a rose, viewers have been invested in Andrew’s journey of finding love.

It’s also no secret that Clay felt his cousin should’ve been The Bachelor over the current lead, and the 35-year-old recently spilled the tea on how it almost happened.

“We thought he was gonna be The Bachelor. He did, I did, I thought it was in the books,” Harbor explained on the She’s All Bach podcast. “They kinda went back, and you know, went a different direction.”

He added, “I was really excited for him. I thought he would kill it. He would be an amazing Bachelor, and I thought there was so many reasons he should’ve been.”

While we don’t know if Teddi receives Clayton’s final rose, by how much Bachelor Nation likes the surgical nurse unit nurse, there’s a good chance she may make her way to Bachelor in Paradise.

Do you want to see Teddi Wright and Andrew Spencer possibly meet on Bachelor in Paradise? Let us know in the comments.

The Bachelor airs Monday at 8/7c on ABC.