Clay Harbor ‘takes a dip’ with several men from Katie Thurston’s The Bachelorette season

Bachelor Nation stars often become one big family and that certainly seems to be the case for several men from Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette.

Along with friends becoming family within The Bachelor franchise, stars Clay Harbor and Andrew Spencer are actual cousins and the two spent some time poolside with fellow The Bachelorette Season 17 stars.

Clay Harbor shares picturesque photos with Mike Planeta and Andrew Spencer

Clay Harbor got some quality time with the men from Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette while in the Dominican Republic and the locations looked quite luxurious.

Clay shared two photos to his IG page that feature him, Mike Planeta, and Andrew Spencer all looking fit and happy while standing in the water against gorgeous skies and backdrops.

In the first photo, Clay and Mike rock sunglasses as the three stand in swim trunks and show off their abs and pearly whites at the pool.

In the second photo, the three guys stand in a beautiful body of water with the trees, shore, and a majestic cloudy sky in the background.

Clay captioned the post by writing, “Let’s take a dip.”

Justin Glaze and Aaron Clancy join the boys trip with Clay Harbor, Andrew Spencer, and Mike Planeta

Along with Mike Planeta and Andrew Spencer, two other memorable stars from The Bachelorette Season 17 joined Clay in taking a dip in the pool.

Justin Glaze, known for his wide range of facial expressions, and Aaron Clancy, known for his bromance with James Bonsall, also got to have some fun in the sun with the boys. The five guys all took a great photo together by the pool.

Clay shared the photo on his IG stories as the five guys all posed in just their swim trunks and gave smiles and smolders to the camera.

Clay joked about debating whether he should make the poolside photo his Christmas card as *NSYNC’s Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays song played in the background.

Each man in the photo has had their fair share of ups, downs, and breakups since being a part of The Bachelor franchise and it’s nice to see that, above it all, these guys managed to find great friendships with one another and make great memories in beautiful locations.

