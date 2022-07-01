Clay Harbor is going back to school at 35

Clay Harbor is going back to school. Pic credit: ABC

Clay Harbor made his Bachelor debut on Becca Kufrin’s season, as he came to the show as a professional football player.

But now, Clay has decided to take a different route when it comes to his future and his profession after nine years in the NFL.

As he also focuses on strength and conditioning, Clay has now decided to take an opposite role as he goes to Business School at Indiana University.

Clay Harbor decides to go back to school at age 35

On his Instagram page, Clay announced to Bachelor Nation fans that he has decided to pursue a master’s degree in Business Administration.

He stated, “At first I was a little embarrassed about sharing this, I mean who goes back to school at the ripe age of 35 after being graduated for 14 years? Well, apparently me.”

Clay went on to say, “I’ve officially been accepted to Kelley School of Business and will be pursuing my Master of Business Administration and honestly I couldn’t be more excited about it! It’s a top 20 business school and is going to be extremely challenging but I’m up for it!”

He declared, “I’m a firm believer that Knowledge has to be improved, challenged, and increased constantly, or it vanishes.

Clay then joked that if his friends or family were to try to call or text him in the fall, he will be studying.

He then showed his letter of acceptance in the second picture of his post. In the final part of his post, Clay posted a clip from the movie Billy Madison as he waited for his first day of school singing, “Back to school… Back to school.”

Bachelor Nation alums respond

Bachelor Nation alum Jason Tartick, who is engaged to be married to former The Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe, was the first to comment. He exclaimed, “Hell yea man! Congrats, love it.”

Peter Weber, aka Pilot Pete, received a great deal of backlash and criticism for how his season of The Bachelor went. However, he gave Clay some love as he wrote, “Proud of you man!”

Joe Amabile, podcast co-host to Click Bait with Bachelor Nation and fiance to Serena Pitt from the last season of Bachelor in Paradise, declared, “Get after it.”

Pic credit: @clayhars82/Instagram

Kelley Flanagan from Peter Weber’s season posted next as she claimed, “Never be embarrassed! this is an amazing accomplishment! proud of you Clay!”

Clay then joked with Kelley over the name of the Business school being called Kelley Business School, as he put, “@kelleyflanagan you just like the name… “

Kelley responded back with, “@clayharbs82 (laughing/crying face emoji) that does help.”

Pic credit: @clayharbs82/Instagram

Bachelor Nation is excited for Clay Harbor and his next step in the professional world. Go get them, Clay!

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11 on ABC.