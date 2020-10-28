Clare Crawley says she felt uncomfortable with Zach: Did he overstep his boundaries?

Clare Crawley went on a one-on-one date during Episode 3 of The Bachelorette.

This date was with Zach Jackson, who was very excited to get some alone time with Clare.

The date happened after the cocktail party at which Dale Moss stole a lot of time with Clare – so much so that the guys were upset with Dale.

During their alone time together, Clare and Dale were making out and spent more than an hour together, which angered some of the guys.

Zach was therefore super excited to get Clare all for himself.

Clare Crawley felt uncomfortable with the situation

Clare told the producers that she wasn’t really engaged in the date, as she couldn’t stop thinking about Dale.

In one scene, Clare leaned in to give Zach a kiss before their dinner portion.

Right before their lips were to meet, Clare stopped as if she wanted him to meet her half-way. He did not and he was confused as to what happened.

Clare pulled away, refusing to explain what had just happened. Zach tried to kiss her again, but she pushed him away, saying the whole situation made her uncomfortable.

Reality Steve tweeted about the situation, saying, “This is absolutely not acceptable. Dude, whether you were trying to kiss her or not, I cannot believe he put his hands on her twice like that.”

Zach tried to kiss her and put his hands on her to signal that this is what he wanted. The whole situation made Clare feel uncomfortable and awkward to the point that she canceled the dinner date and sent Zach home without giving him an explanation.

Chris Harrison was asked to go deliver the news.

After the episode aired on the west coast, Zach felt he needed to defend himself.

He explained that while he did put his hands on Clare, but he didn’t pull her. He said that he’s much bigger than Clare and she would have moved if he pulled her.

“I was simply trying to let her know that I didn’t pull away. Also, it’s a show and you missed lots of our other interactions but we can’t talk about those,” Zach explained.

Clare Crawley may have pushed away because of Dale Moss

Fans joked on Twitter that Clare was pulling away from Zach because she realized that he wasn’t Dale. It almost seemed like she was looking for excuses to send everyone home so she could spend time with Dale.

The two have had a strong connection since the first day. When Clare met Dale, she said she had met her future husband. On social media, he said he felt the same way.

Clare’s exit from The Bachelorette has been teased already several times. We all know what will happen, but we don’t know how everything unfolds.

The story continues next Thursday.

The Bachelorette airs next Thursday at 8/7c on ABC.