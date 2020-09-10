Clare Crawley says her season of The Bachelorette will be different, adds she’s so ready to find love and a husband

Clare Crawley was announced as the next Bachelorette star back in March.

She was announced on Good Morning America before the coronavirus shutdown. Filming for her season began, but production was shut down on the day that Clare was supposed to meet her suitors.

For months, she waited in quarantine to meet her guys. It finally happened in July after production set up an isolated filming location at a resort in La Quinta.

During Monday’s episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever, Chris Harrison talked to Clare about her new season.

Clare acknowledged that her season would be very different than previous seasons because of the pandemic.

Clare Crawley says her season of The Bachelorette is different

While Chris pointed out that the season would be very different because the guys would be locked up at the resort with no international travel, Clare was optimistic.

“It’s different in the best way possible, Chris,” Clare explained.

“I want somebody who is not excited about travelling to the wonderful locations, which is great and awesome to be able to go do those things, which I’ve done before. But this is more of what I’m looking for—just one-one-one connection or multiple connections. And just having the time to get to know each other way better and not having to focus on anything greater than that. It’s the most important thing.”

Clare has tried to find love on The Bachelor before when she appeared on Juan Pablo Galavis’ season. She was dumped right before the final rose ceremony.

She also appeared on The Bachelor Winter Games, where she got engaged. Clare even tried to find someone on Bachelor In Paradise.

Even though she’s been through several shows to find a partner without success, Clare felt optimistic that her Bachelorette role would finally be the one to lead to love. As Chris asked her about her state of mind, she said that she felt surprisingly calm.

“It’s actually weirdly given me a sense of calmness. I know…It’s crazy times in the world right now, but as I’m sitting here, there’s excitement, there’s possibility for the future, there’s so many positive things in my mind and in my heart right now. I’m not anxious at all about this time. I’m excited about this time, because I know…I have prepared so much for this moment. Meeting the man of my dreams, I could not be more ready for this.”

You can watch the interview below.

Clare Crawley quit filming the show after 12 days

This interview was filmed before Clare started filming The Bachelorette. She was in quarantine at the time. While ABC hasn’t confirmed the outcome yet, we do have some information about Clare’s season.

We know that she quit filming after just 12 days because she reportedly found love with Dale Moss. She didn’t want to film with the other guys and lead them on.

Then, fireworks were spotted near the resort, something that had been scheduled for a date. Now, it’s believed that the fireworks happened when Clare and Dale got engaged.

ABC has released promos the new season and it’s clear that they are pushing the love story between Clare and Dale.

Throughout the past couple of months, we’ve shared some spoilers for the season. While The Bachelorette was originally predicted to premiere in September, we now know that the premiere has been pushed until mid-October.

The Bachelorette premieres Tuesday, October 13, at 8/7c on ABC.