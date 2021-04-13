Clare Crawley reportedly tried to warn Bachelor Nation about Matt James when he was a contestant on her season of The Bachelorette. Pic Credit: ABC

Former Bachelorette Clare Crawley has retweeted a claim that she “tried to warn Bachelor Nation about Matt James.”

A Twitter user penned in a tweet seen below, “Clare Crawley tried to warn Bachelor Nation about Matt James, don’t forget! lol.”

In response, Clare added a shrug and smirk emoji for emphasis.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Clare took aim at Matt after news broke that he may be involved with Grace Amerling while reuniting with his ex-Rachael Kirkconnell in New York City.

Grace spoke to Reality Steve on Instagram Live, where she claimed Matt James wanted to meet up with her in Florida just days before his meetup with Rachael in NYC. She also revealed that she was seeing him before the show started filming.

Matt was originally set to appear as a contestant on Clare’s season of The Bachelorette before the filming of her episodes was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Love The Bachelor as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Matt was later pulled from Clare’s season and announced as the show’s first black lead of The Bachelor franchise.

Clare Crawley retweeted a statement from a Twitter user which claimed she tried to warn Bachelor Nation about Matt James. Pic credit: Twitter

Clare and Matt’s tumultuous past

The blonde stunner apparently had some issues with Matt’s behavior in mid-2020 when she reportedly called him out on social media for behaving in a manner she felt was inappropriate.

“If you are doing interviews and creating Cameo accounts before you are even on my season… you are in it for the wrong reasons… #dontwasteyourtime,” she said in a tweet.

Clare Crawley reportedly tweeted about Matt James’ behavior back in 2020. Pic credit: Twitter.

Us Weekly reported that Matt had conducted interviews to promote a Fit-A-Thon live stream event which raised money for Operation Food Fight. The organization provided meals for healthcare workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Clare would end up committing to contestant Dale Moss just weeks into production of her season. The two are reportedly still in a relationship after breaking up briefly earlier this year.

Matt is still single despite meeting with Rachael in NYC

Rachael Kirkconnell was the frontrunner and winner of Matt James’ season of The Bachelor. Pic credit: ABC

Matt is still single even after meeting with Rachael as she visited New York City to reunite with some of the contestants from her season. Rumor has it that Matt is reportedly involved with a new woman, but that has not yet been confirmed. Rachael is reportedly still holding out hope for a reconciliation with the man she fell hard for during Season 25 of the ABC dating series.

However, it appears Matt is still on the fence with his feelings after it was revealed that racially insensitive photographs of Rachael showed taken during college showed the young woman dressed in antebellum clothing.

She has since issues apologies for her behavior and appears committed to doing the work necessary to grow from this experience. Matt’s stony silence toward Rachael during the special The Bachelor: After the Final Rose spoke volumes.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.