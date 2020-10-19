Clare Crawley opens up about how her dog saved her after her father passed away

The Bachelorette star Clare Crawley has opened up about her late father and how he wanted her to find love.

During her time on Juan Pablo Galavis’ season, Clare revealed that her father had created a DVD for her future husband.

She has never watched this DVD, but she wants her future husband to see it.

Benoit, her former fiance from The Bachelor: Winter Games, has never watched it, so Clare must have saved the DVD for a future man.

Now, Clare is opening up about her father once again on Instagram.

Clare Crawley opens up about her dog and her father’s passing

On Instagram, Clare opened up about her dog. It’s no secret her dogs are important to her, as they went with her to film The Bachelorette.

But she actually got one of her dogs in response to her father’s passing.

“When my dad passed away, I started developing the WORST anxiety and depression. It got to a point so bad that I couldn’t leave my house without having a full-blown panic attack. I was seeing a therapist (bless her) on a regular basis and she suggested I get a dog,” Clare explained in a lengthy Instagram post.

“That’s where this little dude came in! He gave me life! (So much so, that I almost named him Paxil!) One foot in front of the other I began taking him on walks, which got me out of the house.”

Clare reveals that the dog has been with her for 12 years now and adds that he has been with her through so many things, calling him a life-saver.

Clare Crawley is currently happy after The Bachelorette

Clare hasn’t confirmed that she’s an engaged woman after wrapping up her season of The Bachelorette.

Fans already suspect that she’s happy with Dale Moss, as the two reportedly got engaged on the show.

We know that she was age-shamed on The Bachelorette because some of the guys were upset that she chose to spend time with Dale.

In a future episode, the guys will threaten to walk out of the show because they feel neglected and forgotten as she continues to spend time with Dale.

Given their connection during the first episode, fans don’t believe that they didn’t talk before The Bachelorette. They had such a strong connection that fans believed Clare and Dale had chatted via social media before the show.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.