Clare Crawley is spotted in Utah hanging out with Michelle Money after finding love on The Bachelorette

The Bachelorette star Clare Crawley has left The Bachelorette resort in La Quinta, California.

She ended her journey as The Bachelorette months ago, and Tayshia Adams took over for her after she quit her season after 12 days.

Clare found love with Dale Moss.

Fans believed that Clare and Dale might have chatted before going to the resort for the show as they have a hard time believing Clare would get engaged to someone after knowing them for 12 days.

But one of Clare’s best friends, Michelle Money, defended her, saying Clare did not speak to Dale before the show.

And it appears she may know what she’s talking about.

Clare Crawley is hanging out with Michelle Money

This week, Clare posted to her Instagram Stories, revealing she was hanging out with Michelle and her daughter Brielle.

The Bachelor fan account @bachelorteadaily made a note that Clare is in Utah with Michelle and Brielle.

The account also made a note that Dale is in New York.

It’s no secret Michelle and Clare are great friends. They both have a history with The Bachelor franchise, as they both appeared on the show to find love.

Plus, Michelle has been a massive advocate for Clare being The Bachelorette. When rumors surfaced that Clare and Dale had reportedly been sexting before filming, Michelle defended her friend.

She claimed Clare would never break the rules. She added Clare was impressed by his Instagram profile.

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss could have been together this week

Clare and Dale have kept their romance quiet for a while. They haven’t confirmed anything, possibly because they are under contract and cannot do anything.

This week, Dale suddenly stopped posting on social media, making fans guess he was with Clare in Sacramento. Three to four days later, he was back on social media.

During his break, Clare posted a photo of her watching a movie. She wanted a Hallmark channel for fun and cute Halloween movies. Fans started guessing that they were hanging out watching Halloween movies together at a secret location.

Clare hasn’t posted any detailed photos from her home, so fans may not know what it looks like.

Clare’s season is expected to air in just over a month, and that’s when Clare and Dale can go public with their relationship.

The Bachelorette premieres Tuesday, October 13 at 8/7c on ABC.