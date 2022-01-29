Clare Crawley and Blake Monar are making terrible karaoke videos as Bachelor Nation cheers them on

Clare Crawley and Blake Monar team up together to sing karaoke in the car. Pic credit: @clarecrawley/Instagram

Clare Crawley, and her new boyfriend, Blake Monar, have taken to singing in the car together.

Clare and Blake seem to be together more often than not these days, as they get cozier and are always all smiles.

This time, Blake Monar posted to his Instagram, as he sang some karaoke with his girlfriend, Clare. Both of them looked extremely comfortable, contented, delighted, and excited to be together in the company of each other.

What karaoke song did Clare Crawley and Blake Monar sing?

As Teddy Swims’ song “Bed on Fire” played in the car in the background, Clare and Blake lip-synced to the lyrics.

As Teddy sang, “Baby set your bed on fire,” Clare and Blake put their heads together, as they smiled and laughed.

Blake captioned their video, “Worlds worst carpool kareoke duo @clarecrawley” and then in the next shot, he claimed, “Literally better than @teddyswims404 @clarecrawley.”

What do you think? Are you loving these two together? Bachelor Nation fans have weighed in on their decision and thoughts about this new relationship.

Here’s what Bachelor Nation had to say about Clare and Blake’s relationship

One fan wrote on Instagram, “Honestly good for her. Hope it works out. Dale was a walking red flag.” Ouch.

Dale Moss, whom Clare chose on week 4 of her season on The Bachelorette and then left with, is now with Argentinian model and soccer player, Florencia Galarza. He and Clare split up about four months ago, and since, it has seemed that both Dale and Clare have happily moved on.

Pic credit: @bachelornation.scoop/Instagram

Others commented on the karaoke post and talked about how happy Clare looked in the video, as they exclaimed, “I love how happy they look together,” and, “I like them together,” and also, “I am so happy for u Clare.”

Pic credit: @blakemonar/Instagram

One other person stated, “They already seem better fitted than her and dale.”

Yet another fan wrote on their Instagram, “She did the right going for him. He was so into her that he refused to stay back to chase the next Bachelorette (Tayshia). They both have my support.”

Pic credit: @bachelornation.scoop

What is the verdict, Bachelor Nation?

There you have it, Bachelor Nation. This was a matchup made to be. Blake has been into Clare from day one, and would not stay back once Tayshia took over Clare’s spot on The Bachelorette season after Clare left with Dale. And he still jumped at the chance to have a second chance relationship with her. Keeper.

