Clara Berghaus reveals if she regrets being open about her sexuality on Married at First Sight

Clara Berghaus was known for her outgoing and talkative personality on Married at First Sight Season 12.

While some Married at First Sight cast members are hesitant when it comes to talking about their sexual needs and frustrations, Clara often discussed sexual subjects in her MAFS confessionals.

Recently, Clara was asked whether she has any regrets regarding how she discussed and approached sexuality and she made a video to clearly state her answer.

Clara Berghaus says she would have been even more open about her sexuality

Clara took to her Instagram stories to answer fans’ questions. Clara acknowledged that she was expecting to keep the subject matter of the questions lighthearted but she received one deeper question that she felt compelled to respond to.

The fan’s question read, “Did you regret being so open with your sexuality?”

And Clara was very clear that she has no regrets in her video.

Clara began her reply by saying, “Do I regret being so open about my sexuality? Not for a minute. I think it is wildly important for women to not be ashamed of things that are natural and normal and healthy.”

Clara continued, “And I also don’t think anybody should be ashamed for being themselves and speaking up on their needs and talking about things that are important to them in general. My sexuality is important to me. I think it’s a vital part of every relationship. So do I regret talking about that? No. Not for a minute.”

Interestingly, not only does Clara have no regrets she even shared that if she were to do anything different she would have been even more open.

Clara expressed, “If I had to do it all over again, I would probably actually be a little more open and talk about it even more because, again, it’s a big part of relationships and yeah I do not for a minute regret that.”

Clara and Ryan didn’t see eye to eye on sex in their marriage

Married at First Sight Season 12 featured several dysfunctional couples and, while Clara and Ryan were not as explosive of a couple as some of the others from their season, they did seem to have some major differences.

Sex was the main point of tension between Clara and Ryan as Clara was eager to explore a sexual connection with Ryan and Ryan preferred to move slower when it came to physical intimacy.

After their season wrapped, Ryan and Clara would later reveal that they had in fact been sleeping together during the season despite editing suggesting otherwise.

Despite saying yes on Decision Day and consummating the marriage, Ryan and Clara eventually chose to divorce.

Clara used social media to air out her grievances with the divorce and Ryan recently wrote out a statement to share his own perspective on the split and his MAFS experience.

While divorce isn’t ideal, it seems Clara is still able to live with no regrets from her experience.

Married at First Sight premieres Wednesday, January 5 at 8/7c on Lifetime.