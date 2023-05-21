Christine Brown’s fiance David Woolley comes to her daughter Truely’s rescue

It was David Woolley to the rescue as Sister Wives star Christine Brown’s daughter, Truely, found herself in a bit of a predicament.

Christine’s fiance, David, has been spending plenty of time with her and her kids lately.

For their most recent outing, Christine and David went hiking in the hills of Utah, and 13-year-old Truely joined them on their adventure.

Christine shared some photos from their weekend excursion, noting that David helped Truely and taught her a little something in the process.

In the first photo of her Instagram slide, David and Truely posed in front of the hills they were climbing.

Several more slides showed the green and tan terrain and plentiful sunshine, and if Christine’s followers looked closely enough, they could spot Truely at the top of the hill, where she found herself in trouble.

“One of the reasons I love David so much! Truely was stuck on a hill and he climbed up to help her then patiently taught her how to climb down by herself,” Christine wrote in the caption of the carousel post, adding the hashtags #encouraging, #empowering, #lookclosely, and #myman.

Sister Wives viewers applaud David Woolley for his blossoming relationship with Christine and Kody’s daughter Truely

Over 42,000 of Christine’s 1.2 million Instagram followers liked her post, and in the comments section, Sister Wives viewers gushed over David and Truely’s blossoming relationship.

“That’s what real fathers do!” wrote one commenter about Truely’s future stepfather.

Another echoed the sentiment, noting that “Real Father’s even parent the children they didn’t create. I’m so glad you found a good man for yourself & Truely!”

Seemingly taking aim at Truely’s biological father, Kody Brown, another one of Christine’s fans wrote, “Thats all she ever needed. That papa type patience. Rest of her childhood’s gonna be so peaceful.”

Another fan expressed how “overjoyed” they are to see David and Truley’s relationship, while another wrote that David is “what has been missing” and that Kody “had no time for his kids.”

Kody is reportedly ‘sick’ over seeing David and Truely spending time together

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kody allegedly is not happy about seeing his and Christine’s youngest child spending so much time with David these days.

An insider said that Kody is feeling “sick” over it. “Kody seeing photos of his daughter with David is really bothersome to him. It’s triggering,” the source added.

Ever since Christine and David announced their engagement, Kody has also reportedly been accusing his ex-wife of staging it for TV.

Another source told The Sun that Kody thinks Christine’s engagement is a “stunt” and a way to get David a contract with TLC.

TLC has yet to announce when Season 18 will premiere, although it has been confirmed that Sister Wives will return to the network. The format of the show may look a little different, though, as it will showcase how Christine and Kody have navigated their new normals since getting divorced and how they’re co-parenting from different states.

While Christine is now living in Utah with David, Kody has remained in Flagstaff with Robyn and their five children. It appears that Janelle has remained in Arizona, too, but she’s also split from Kody, as has his first wife, Meri, who, like Christine, also moved back to Utah.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.