Christine Brown throws major shade at Kody Brown and Sister Wives fans are cheering her on

Christine Brown, tell us you’re taking a jab at your ex-husband without telling us you’re taking a jab at your ex-husband.

That’s precisely what the Sister Wives fan-favorite did to kick off the week when she threw some major shade in Kody Brown’s direction.

Christine and her fiance, David Woolley, enjoyed watching some football this weekend as the NFL kicked off Sunday games for the 2023 season.

Taking to Instagram, Christine and David posed for two couple’s shots, clad in their favorite NFL players’ jerseys.

Christine and David stood on the deck of their new Utah home, looking carefree and happy.

In the caption, Christine took a shot at a remark that her ex-husband, Kody, made during the September 10 episode of Sister Wives while paying tribute to her fiance, David.

Christine Brown mocks Kody Brown’s remarks about ‘special requirements’

“It’s really nice to be with someone who doesn’t have any ‘special requirements’ before we get married,” Christine wrote in her caption.

“I love being loved for just being who I am. I Love you @david__woolley!” she added, along with the hashtags #marriage, #soulmates, #loveofmylife, and #blessed.

Christine’s post was liked by hundreds of thousands of her 1.2 million Instagram followers, and many of them showed her support in the comments section.

“YOU ARE A QUEEN!!!!!!!!!❤️🙌❤️❤️🙌❤️❤️🙌” wrote one of Christine’s admirers.

Another Instagram user got a kick out of Christine’s reaction to Kody’s comments during Sunday’s episode and wrote, “I’m so over the moon happy for you! Watching tonight’s episode and your laugh at ‘sacred loneliness’ was perfection! 😂😂😂😂”

Christine’s fans loved her shade-throwing efforts. Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

“The shade! 😂 I’m so here for it! ♥️,” commented yet another one of Christine’s fans, adding the hashtag #teamchristine.

Kody explains his ‘special requirements’ and ‘sacred loneliness on Sister Wives

During the September 10 episode of Sister Wives, Kody told TLC’s cameras during confessional that he courted Meri and Robyn, but that Christine and Janelle asked if they could be in the family.

“And with that ask, I had some special requirements that I wanted them to meet in order to come into the family,” Kody revealed. “And mainly, that was there will be other wives, you’ve gotta be committed to me.”

But, according to Janelle’s recollection of how things went down, she and Christine “deserved less” since Robyn was “invited” to be in the family, unlike them.

And Janelle made it clear that she and Christine never begged to join the Brown family – she claimed they were asked, a courtship followed, and then they all got married.

During the same episode, Kody also talked about the notion of “sacred loneliness,” a term used to describe how plural wives feel when their husbands aren’t around as much, which got a rise out of Christine.

“Sacred loneliness?” Christine asked as she burst into laughter during her confessional. “Like you’re supposed to honor the fact that you’re lonely?”

Meri and Janelle weren’t on board with Kody’s new term, either. Meri claimed she’d never heard the term and called it “stupid,” while Janelle referred to the idea of sacrificing emotional needs to live in plural marriage as “dumb.”

Meri, Kody, Janelle, and Christine pose for a photo in the early years of their polygamous marriage before Robyn came along. Pic credit: Discovery+

This wasn’t the first time (and likely won’t be the last) that Christine has taken a shot at Kody. Since she’s split from him, she’s mocked his and Robyn’s nanny by wearing an inconspicuous t-shirt during a video, taking aim at some derogatory remarks Kody made years ago about her eating nachos, and calling him out for not spending enough time with their kids.

Meanwhile, while Christine and David live happily ever after, Sister Wives fans are rooting for their relationship while Kody and Robyn sort out their marriage and deal with the “hell” created since Christine, Janelle, and Meri left.

Sister Wives airs on Sunday nights at 10/9c on TLC.