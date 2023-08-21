Christine Brown recalls Janelle’s encouragement during Kody split: ‘You were always so supportive’

Sister Wives star Christine Brown is showing her gratitude for her former sister wife, Janelle Brown, for being a major part of her support system amid her split from Kody.

Their relationship wasn’t always sunshine and rainbows, but the blonde beauties formed a close bond in recent years. As Janelle admitted in the first episode of Season 18, she thought Christine was a “princess,” and Christine thought Janelle was “bossy” when they first met.

And although they’re not technically sister wives anymore because they no longer share a husband, Christine and Janelle still use the title to describe their bond.

Ahead of Christine’s decision to split from Kody Brown in 2021, she had the support of Janelle.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Christine gushed to Janelle about being there for her during one of the most significant seasons in her life.

Sign up for our newsletter!

PEOPLE shared a snippet of Christine and Janelle‘s interview on TikTok, with Christine gushing over Janelle’s nurturing nature while she dealt with a divorce.

Christine still considers Janelle her sister wife despite not sharing a husband anymore

“When I told all of you guys that I needed to leave, you came over the next day, and you talked to me about it, and you were like, ‘Really? Does this mean it’s, like, over?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’m moving and everything.’ And you were like, ‘Okay, what does it look like next?'” Christine said to Janelle in the clip.

“And I remember realizing I don’t know if can be a sister wife. I don’t know if I can understand that word. I don’t know. I don’t know what anything looks like.”

Christine continued and noted that the next time she saw Janelle after moving from Flagstaff to Utah, she thought to herself, “Oh, there’s my sister wife, Janelle.

“You were always so supportive. Even when I was struggling in the marriage, you were supportive,” Christine gushed to Janelle. “And then, when I left, you were supportive even though you knew it meant the change of everything.”

Janelle mentioned during Episode 1 that she and Christine have joked about whether or not they’re still sister wives and reiterated that they use the term to describe their relationship.

Janelle agrees that she and Christine are still ‘sister wives’

“We both say ‘yes’ even though it’s not really the traditional sense of the word,” Janelle revealed during a confessional.

Kody, Janelle, and Christine pose for professional photos early in their polygamous marriage. Pic credit: TLC

Viewers also watched during Episode 1 when Christine paid Janelle and her daughter Savanah a visit at their new Flagstaff apartment.

While Christine was back in town to take care of a few things and make plans for the holidays with Kody, helping Janelle build a shelf for her new place was at the top of her priority list, proving how much their friendship means to her.

During her solo confessional, Christine admitted that it’s “weird” to her to consider still using the term sister wife. But after hearing others say they refer to their BFFs as their sister wife, she thought to herself, “Heck, if they consider their best friend their sister wife, I can consider Janelle my sister wife.”

Janelle and Christine share a special bond, having shared the same husband for nearly 30 years and helping to raise each other’s children.

Another family photo of Christine and Janelle during the early years of their polygamous union in the 1990s. Pic credit: TLC

The ladies have expanded their personal relationship into their careers and have partnered up as Plexus ambassadors and collaborated on their Instagram page, Life With Health & Happiness.

Christine and Janelle’s bond following their splits from Kody wasn’t necessarily on Sister Wives’ bingo cards, but fans of the show are absolutely loving their close-knit friendship.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.