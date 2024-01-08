Christina Mandrell denies knowing about Brayden Bowers’ proposal, wanted to ask with engagement earrings

Brayden Bowers and Christina Mandrell are the most talked about Bachelor Nation alums besides Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist.

They’re still making headlines following Brayden’s proposal at The Golden Bachelor wedding’s pre-ceremony party.

Some of those headlines haven’t exactly been nice – with Bachelor fans blasting Brayden for proposing at a wedding.

Others have claimed Christina must have known the proposal was coming because of her special manicure and blinged-out ring finger.

That’s not the case, according to Christina, who has been gushing over Brayden and her ring ever since the proposal.

Subscribe to our Bachelorette newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Now, she’s taken to social media to deny knowing about the proposal again and even said she had plans to propose on her own.

Christina denies knowing Brayden was going to propose

It didn’t take long after Brayden Bowers proposed to Christina Mandrell before the chatter started, as viewers claimed that she must have known a proposal was coming.

The evidence that The Bachelor fans on Reddit used to prove their point was Christina’s manicure, which she even said at The Golden Bachelor wedding that now she understood why Brayden insisted they get their nails done before that big night.

Now Christina has taken to social media to deny knowing about the proposal and to share she had been considering proposing to him instead.

“I had absolutely no clue this is going to happen! Even to the extent that I had been asking @neillanecouture if he could make earrings so I could propose to Brayden 😅😅😅😅😅,” she wrote.

Brayden is known in Bachelor Nation for his dangly earrings and scarves from his unique fashion sense.

Brayden Bowers blasted for proposing at The Golden Wedding

The Golden Bachelor’s first wedding was a smash hit, with attendees and viewers laughing and crying.

Theresa Nist was a beautiful bride, and Gerry Turner was clearly overflowing with emotion as he shed many tears while watching her walk down the aisle.

It was a hard event to overshadow, but some think Brayden Bowers did just that when he dropped to one knee and proposed to Christina Mandrell.

The move was quite a surprise for Bachelor Nation to see – since we only just found out about their relationship in December 2023. They’ve been dating slightly longer than that but had to keep their love under wraps because Bachelor in Paradise was still airing.

Still, it seemed like a very fast proposal, and some suggested Brayden only did it because he got a free ring and a lot of publicity.

Bachelor in Paradise and The Golden Bachelor are currently on hiatus.