Chrissy Teigen doesn’t think John Legend will win The Voice this season

John Legend on The Voice. Pic credit: NBC

Chrissy Teigen is not only the supermodel wife of singer John Legend, but she is also a major fan of reality television.

Teigen is a superfan of the Real Housewives franchise, Shahs of Sunset, Vanderpump Rules, and more.

She also has it great because her husband is the star of a reality show as well, as one of the coaches on The Voice.

However, this season, Teigen is one fan who doesn’t want her husband to win. That is because Tiegen is a superfan of The Voice’s newest coach.

Chrissy Teigen wants Ariana Grande to win The Voice

Chrissy Teigen has already made it clear that she is cheering for Ariana Grande over her own husband John Legend this season.

Teigen also went as far as to say that she doesn’t think Legend has much of a chance to win this season anyway.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Chrissy appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show this week and when Kelly, another Voice coach this season, said that Teigen was Team Ariana, John’s wife said she was.

“It’s so funny, Ariana’s demographic – it’s like 2 years old because Luna was into her when she was 2, to I mean…,” Chrissy said.

Teigen went on top clarify that Ariana has fans of all ages, but her kids only want to listen to Ariana in the car.

“The car is all Ariana,” Chrissy said. “A lot of Dua Lipa now, but it’s always going to be all about Ariana.”

Kelly tried to get Chrissy to give support to the veteran judges, possibly even throwing in with Team Kelly.

It was a no-go for Teigen.

“So now, I’m like, ‘I think I got to throw John a bone because he’s so clearly going to lose,'” Chrissy said. “John doesn’t need anything else.”

Chrissy Teigen likes the current coaching lineup on The Voice

There have been rumors about shaking up The Voice coaching lineup, especially with Ariana Grande becoming so popular.

Chrissy isn’t hearing any of that either.

“I don’t care who wins, as long as you guys are on this show forever, so we can have dinner parties,” Chrissy said.

However, that might be awkward since Ariana Grande is such a big star in her house, where she is “Team Ari” all the way this year, even over her own husband.

When The Voice premiered this season, Chrissy went to Instagram Live and posted a video.

“Today is a bit of a funny day because it’s the premiere of The Voice, and John absolutely knows that this house only listens to Ariana Grande,” Chrissy said with a laugh. “Imagine how awkward it is for John to live in this Ariana Grande household…and have to be him.”

The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.