Chris Williams apologizes ‘for the last time’ and says goodbye to MAFS

MAFS Chris Williams apologizes again. Pic credit: Lifetime

If you thought you’d heard the last of Married at First Sight’s Chris Williams, think again. The “Season 12 bad boy” is back with even more to say, although he claims this will be the last time we will hear from him.

Chris Williams apologizes — again

They say the third time is the charm. Although to be honest we have lost count on how many times Married at First Sight’s Chris Williams has apologized and taken it back. Although so far this round there has only been an apology and no retraction as of yet. So maybe this one will stick.

Earlier today Chris Williams posted an extensive apology to pretty much everyone associated with his Married at First Sight journey.

He started with a picture of himself on his wedding day, with a caption saying that it was long overdue, but this was his final statement about Married at First Sight Season 12. We certainly agree that it is a little belated as not only has MAFS Season 13 begun but it is one week away from the finale. But it seems this Season 12 alum has been a little hesitant to give up his spotlight.

In the next part of the now-deleted post, Chris explained that through Bible study, he has learned the real meaning of an apology: to not do the thing you are sorry for anymore. He said he realized that was the piece that had been absent in his last apologies but he was hoping to get it right this time around.

Chris releases his “last statement” about MAFS. Pic credit: @chriswilliamsii/Instagram

Next, he moved on to his ex-fiance, Mercedes, whom he publicly denounced just a few short weeks ago as having lied about her pregnancy to get back at him. Today, he apologized and admitted he never should have gone public with their personal problems.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Chris apologizes to his ex. Pic credit: @chriswilliamsii/Instagram

From one ex-fiance to another

From one ex to another, Chris then moved on to apologize to his now-ex MAFS wife, Paige Banks. Chris apologized for everything from treating her badly during the season to calling her ugly to one of the experts. He admitted he should have treated her better and that he had made a lot of mistakes. He explained that that was a tough and embarrassing realization for him to have had come to.

Chris apologizes to his ex Paige. Pic credit: @chriswilliamsii/Instagram

Next on Chris’s hit list, was his now ex-friend and confidante, Pastor Dwight. Chris and Pastor Dwight had a long history together, but after Pastor Dwight met with Paige during MAFS, Chris officially denounced him. The two got into a very heated battle on the reunion special, during which Chris stormed off, claiming he would never forgive Pastor Dwight.

But it looks like he has changed his mind and is now ready to call a truce with his old friend. Although Pastor Dwight was another who got a shoutout in Chris’s last apology post, but again similar to this post, that was taken down shortly after.

Chris apologizes to Pastor Dwight. Pic credit: @chriswilliamsii/Instagram

And here is where things really get interesting. We never thought we would see the day, that Chris apologized to the show’s experts. But here we are.

In the next part of the post, Chris actually apologized to the show’s experts for taking a spot on a show he wasn’t ready for, and the disrespect he showed them throughout the season and beyond.

In the past, even through Season 13, Chris has been very vocal about calling out the experts saying they did not do a good job and often gave spouses the opposite of their requests. But it seems even the experts have made it into Chris’s good graces, but for how long, is anyone’s guess.

Chris apologizes to the experts. Pic credit: @chriswilliamsii/Instagram

Chris then took a moment to apologize to his family and wrapped up the extensive post by announcing he will be publicly distancing himself from the Married at First Sight experience. He claimed it will be his last post on the matter as he is now 29 years old and will be focusing on what he wants to accomplish. But, he added, he just wouldn’t have felt comfortable doing so, without “clearing the mess” he made. and apologizing to those he had wronged.

Last but not least, in the caption, Chris said that he forgives himself.

Wow. Chris Willimas definitely had a lot to say. But given his history, if his apologies will stick this time, and if it really is his last post and association with the MAFS franchise, is truly anyone’s guess.

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.