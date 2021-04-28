Chris Harrison’s latest photo has Bachelor Nation wondering if he got married, did he tie the knot?

Did Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima get married? Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Chris Harrison has Bachelor Nation scratching their heads.

The Bachelor host recently posted pictures that resemble wedding photos, which leaves fans wondering if he and girlfriend Lauren Zima got married.

In the picture, Chris wears a tuxedo as he kisses Lauren in a light-colored dress.

While the dress appears to be white, the picture is in black and white so it’s hard to tell whether the dress is white or another light color.

“‘I’d stop the world and melt with you’ @laurenzima there’s no one I’d rather celebrate love with and I’ll be your plus one anytime,” Chris captioned the post.

Members of Bachelor Nation were astounded by the picture and unsure if whether they’re wedding photos or not.

“Congrats!?” Former Bachelor Nick Viall wrote in the comments section.

“If you got married, I’m here for it and huge congratulations!!!! If not, I’m here for it too!! You two are a beautiful pair!” Former Bachelorette Trista Sutter exclaimed.

Bachelorette contestant Jason Tartick tried to crack the code as he stated, “I just went full CSI mode on this pic and every word in caption and I still have no conclusion other than this is a beautiful picture of you two.”

“So… Are you married or not?” Bachelor in Paradise contestant Tanner Tolbert asked.

While JoJo Fletcher simply wrote, “YESSSS!”

Chris and Lauren are not married despite the pic

Lauren confirmed on the Instagram post that it is not in fact a wedding photo but a pic from a wedding she and Chris attended in which she was a bridesmaid.

“I love you so much and appreciate all the ‘congrats’! This *bridesmaids* dress is really living above its potential,” Lauren wrote in the comments section of Chris’s post.

Additionally, a source told TMZ that Chris and Lauren did not get married.

Expert sleuths may have also noticed that Chris referred to himself as a plus one, indicating that he was Lauren’s guest for a wedding.

So yes, Chris and Lauren are still just boyfriend and girlfriend.

Chris may return to The Bachelor

The wedding confusion comes as Chris continues his hiatus from hosting The Bachelor.

While Chris left on his own accord after receiving backlash from defending Rachael Kirkconnell, it’s unclear if he’ll return to his hosting gig.

Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe are hosting the upcoming season of The Bachelorette, but production has made it clear that they’re only filling in temporarily.

A host has yet to be named for Bachelor in Paradise so it may be Chris or someone entirely different.

The Bachelorette returns to ABC on Monday, June 7 at 8/7c.