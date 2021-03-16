Chris Harrison under fire after doing voice-over work for Bachelor finale

Chris Harrison has come under fire yet again after doing voice-over work for the finale of ABC’s The Bachelor.
The host, who stepped back from his duties on the franchise, was heard in between commercial breaks.
The show featured voice-overs from the embattled host in teasers for upcoming scenes.
Chris also introduced his replacement for The Bachelor: After the Final Rose, Emmanuel Acho.
It was speculated that these voic-eovers were taped after Chris said he was stepping aside from the franchise in the wake of comments exchanged between him and Rachel Lindsay during an interview for the television show Extra. After all, he did mention Emmanuel Acho, who was chosen as his replacement for ATFR.
After the interview, Chris acknowledged his mistakes in an Instagram post. and said that he caused harm “by speaking in a manner that perpetrated racism” and for that he was sorry.
What did Chris say?
Chris’s voice was heard during the episode in two teasers.
He said in one segment, “Unpack Matt’s traumatic journey to find love and dive into all the controversy. Plus, a shocking revelation that changes everything. It’s all happening tonight on the stunning season finale of The Bachelor.”
The television personality was also heard later in the episode as he said, “Later tonight, Emmanuel Acho dives into the shocking conclusion to Matt’s journey.”
His appearance was in contradiction to an earlier statement
Chris said in the Instagram post shared above that he did not want this historic season of The Bachelor to be marred or overshadowed by his mistakes or actions.
He continued, “To that end, I have consulted with Warner Bros. and ABC and will be stepping aside for a period of time and will not join the After the Rose final special.”
Chris continued that he was dedicated to getting educated on a more profound and productive level than ever before and that he could “evolve to be a better man and I humble myself before all of you.”
Fans slammed the franchise on Twitter after hearing Chris’ voice during the episode.
The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.
- Chris Harrison under fire after doing voice-over work for Bachelor finale - 16th March 2021
- The Voice: Kelly Clarkson’s plan to manipulate a contestant backfires - 16th March 2021
- The Bachelor: Here’s the advice that Peter Weber gave Matt James - 16th March 2021