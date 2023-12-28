Chris Harrison shades ‘toxic’ The Bachelor franchise: ‘Grateful that I’m gone’

It seems that former The Bachelor host Chris Harrison can’t make up his mind about how he feels after getting fired from the lucrative gig.

It’s been more than two years since Chris lost his hosting gig.

He was fired from the franchise after a controversial interview with The Bachelorette alum Rachel Lindsay – where he defended Rachael Kirkconnell’s racist past.

The backlash came fast for Chris, who was more defensive of Rachael’s attendance at an antebellum-themed frat party in college than even she was.

This isn’t the first time Chris Harrison has spoken out about his removal from the longtime hosting spot.

But this time around, his remarks sound a bit different.

Chris Harrison is glad he’s not The Bachelor host anymore

This week, Chris Harrison was a guest on Jason Tartick’s Trading Secrets podcast, and he discussed his exit from The Bachelor franchise as the host of all of the Bachelor Nation shows.

It’s no secret that Jason has long been a Chris Harrison supporter, so it’s not surprising that Chris would share something like this on Jason’s podcast.

While speaking about his untimely exit from the show, Chris changed his tune from his previous upset over losing the lucrative job.

“I still look at this as a blessing in my life. It was hard at first. Obviously, it wasn’t immediate that I felt great about everything, because what I went through was tumultuous,” Chris said.

“I don’t wish it on anybody. It was horrifying on a lot of levels and something that I pray to God my worst enemy never goes through. But, with that said, I knew I had to remove myself from what became a very toxic situation.”

Chris Harrison says The Bachelor became ‘toxic’

When the scandal blew up, Chris Harrison wanted anything but to be removed from his Bachelor hosting duties. When it became clear that he would be leaving the show, he managed to work out a $9 million payout upon his exit.

“We all could have figured it out, but I had to remove myself from that toxic situation,” Chris shared. “And so I’m proud of that decision. I’m proud that I handled it the way I did and I still look at it as a blessing because it changed my life on so many levels.”

While throwing quite a bit of shade at The Bachelor’s toxicity, he also made sure to mention how much becoming the host helped him in life.

He said, “Financially, of course. It changed my life. It changed my kids’ lives…but at the same time, I can also be grateful that I’m gone. That’s a relationship I don’t need to be in anymore because it wasn’t healthy.”

Now, Chris Harrison keeps busy with his podcast, The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever with Chris Harrison.