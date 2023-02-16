Is ABC bringing back Chris Harrison to host The Bachelor again?

Recent rumors have had Bachelor Nation believing the franchise’s ex-host, Chris Harrison, may be returning to his hosting gig after a two-year hiatus.

Harrison, the original host of The Bachelor, stepped down from the position in 2021 after spending nearly twenty years as the face of the show.

The decision came after Harrison remained neutral on contestant Rachael Kirkconnell’s controversial photos, which showed her attending a plantation-themed party in 2018.

While the former host was given a hefty payout upon his resignation, he has remained quiet since stepping down from the franchise, only recently opening up about how challenging the situation was on his new podcast.

With the new season of The Bachelor underway, ratings have shown a decline in viewership over the past few years, which has seemingly started a rumor amongst Bachelor Nation that Harrison may be stepping back into his old shoes.

While it would be quite the comeback for Harrison, the idea doesn’t seem like one that’s currently in the works.

Is Chris Harrison returning to host The Bachelor again?

According to Life & Style, inside sources confirmed that the rumors are not true, and Harrison will not be returning as the franchise’s official host.

As of now, NFL star and former Bachelor star Jesse Palmer will continue on as the show’s host.

Palmer took over the role at the beginning of 2022, continuing to host The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise after the temporary gig was given to former Bachelorettes Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams.

While the show is still going strong, ratings have dropped dramatically over the years. The premiere of Zach Shallcross’ current season of The Bachelor brought in only 2.96 million viewers, which is down from the 3.54 million who tuned in last year for Clayton Echard’s premiere.

The largest decrease, however, came after Harrison stepped down, as Peter Weber’s previous season brought in 6.07 million viewers.

Chris Harrison opens up about his resignation for the first time

While Harrison has remained quiet since stepping down, he started off the new year with the debut of his brand-new tell-all podcast.

The podcast, appropriately titled The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever, features Harrison going in-depth about the struggles he faced after resigning from the job that had been a huge part of his life for so long.

While he understood that the amount of hate he received was warranted, he explained how the situation led to him losing 20 pounds and being unable to sleep or eat.

“It was just one gut punch after the other, and mentally and physically, I deteriorated pretty bad,” he said.

Harrison made a public apology shortly after the incident occurred, which he admitted to being content with — despite being advised to remain quiet until it blew over.

However, since leaving the show, Harrison has been able to focus on himself and his family, also saying he hasn’t tuned in to any episodes since putting the franchise behind him.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.