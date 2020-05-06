Chris Harrison responds to Peter Krauss’ claims that Bachelor couples do not have access to counseling

Chris Harrison is speaking out after learning that one of the previous contestants is slamming the franchise for not offering counseling.

The criticism comes from Peter Krauss, one of the previous contestants on The Bachelorette.

He was supposedly in the running to become The Bachelor after he appeared on Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette in 2017.

However, he revealed that his request for counseling was denied.

Harrison reveals that counseling is given to those who ask for it.

Chris Harrison says couples get access to counseling

Harrison reveals that everyone has access to counseling if they ask for it.

“Well, they do get that,” Harrison told Entertainment Tonight this week. “Everybody has access to that.”

Krauss first mentioned the issue of counseling on Ben Higgins and Ashey Iaconetti’s Almost Famous podcast.

He said he requested “relationship counseling for myself and the top four or five girls during the process so we could work things out on a deep level.”

He also requested ongoing support for him and his final pick, so they had someone to talk to. He claims producers didn’t want to honor that request, which is why he ultimately didn’t want to pursue it.

Chris Harrison says that Krauss might not have been at the point of signing a contract, which is where counseling comes in.

Since Chris isn’t the one that signs the contracts or does the negotiations, he doesn’t know how far Krauss got in the casting process.

“It is normal for us to have multiple candidates coming in,” Chris says. “First of all, we have to find who is available and who is really sincere, and we bring them in for interviews.

“There is a vetting process that goes all the way up to the top of the network, so there is a lot that goes into it, instead of ‘Hey, Peter, you want to be the Bachelor? Great, come on!'”

Instagram user @bachelornation.scoop posted the story, asking fans to weigh in.

As it turns out, the majority of fans believe that when Peter requested counseling services, the show shut him down. 63% of votes are in support of Peter, whereas 37% believe Chris.

Chris Harrison continues to set the record straight within Bachelor Nation

This isn’t the first time during this quarantine that Chris is speaking out to set the record straight about trouble in Bachelor Nation.

This past week, he broke his silence about Clare Crawley’s tweets about the guys using Cameo or doing interviews to get attention because they were cast on her season of The Bachelorette.

Fans thought she was talking about Matt James, but Chris said he still believes Matt will be on her season.

Harrison has also revealed that producers are returning to work after the coronavirus pandemic.

While The Bachelorette won’t film until later this summer, Chris revealed The Bachelorette will happen and is the top priority of ABC.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.