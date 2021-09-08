Chris Conran’s best friend shares a message after Bachelor in Paradise ‘bullying’

Chris Conran is getting support from his friends after his dramatic Bachelor in Paradise exit. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor in Paradise viewers didn’t even see the massive drama coming before the BIP cast took aim at Chris Conran and Alana Milne on last night’s episode and sent them packing.

It could be partly to do with the drama from Brendan Morais and Pieper James that we all watched the night before. When a surprising exit was announced, many thought it would be Brendan and Pieper leaving, considering they really did know each other and have at least the start of a relationship going before meeting back up in Mexico.

But when Chris decided to dump Jessenia, seemingly out of nowhere, because he felt a stronger connection with Alana, who literally had just arrived, the rest of the BIP cast flipped on him and quite literally told him it was time to leave.

And while much of Bachelor Nation is still hating on Chris, despite Alana denying that they had any sort of relationship before their “love at first sight” moment, Chris has one man in his corner and that would be his best friend, Cole Butcher.

Chris Conran’s best friend comes to his defense

In an Instagram story that was also shared by Chris Conran, Cole Butcher shared that he and Chris have been best friends for “a little over 10 years now.”

“For those that know Chris (and actually know him), you know he is one of the most charitable and genuine humans on this planet,” Cole wrote.

“The hate he’s receiving is actually making me sick to my stomach,” Chris’s best friend wrote. “It’s uncalled for, it’s childish. This is what bullying is in real life. Real adults being bully’s. And not just what was being said on the episode, but the comments, the DM’s…”

Chris’s best friend continued his message, reminding those reading that Chris is a real person, not just a name of a guy on a TV show. “

You couldn’t find a better guy than Chris if you tried and to see his character attacked like this breaks my freaking heart,” he concluded.

Chris Conran shared other messages after Bachelor in Paradise

It seems that Chris received a lot of hate after getting booted from Bachelor in Paradise. He didn’t share any of that though, instead opting to reshare some of the support he received from fans.

Among the support were messages about wanting “justice for Chris and Alana” and a viewer that pointed out that Alana wasn’t even allowed to speak for herself. And they were right too. As the Bachelor in Paradise cast tore into Chris for the way he just ghosted Jessenia, Alana tried to speak up and quickly was told that they didn’t care to hear what she had to say.

It was a rough night on Bachelor in Paradise and many are still wondering why Chris and Alana after Brendan and Pieper brazenly did what the kicked-off couple was accused of doing.

Bachelor in Paradise moves to Tuesday nights beginning on Tuesday, September 14 at 8/7c on ABC.