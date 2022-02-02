Cheyenne Floyd breaks silence on fiance Zach Davis’ recent arrest: ‘Don’t believe everything you read’

Cheyenne Floyd broke her silence on her fiance Zach Davis’ recent arrest. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom Family Reunion star Cheyenne Floyd has finally broken her silence on her fiance Zach David’s recent arrest.

Teen Mom Family Reunion star Zach Davis arrested earlier this month

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Zach was busted while going through customs upon his return from a Mexican vacation with Cheyenne and their kids.

According to reports, Zach violated probation for charges involving theft and a DUI, triggering the warrants and his arrest.

Cheyenne had remained tight-lipped on the news until now, when she briefly touched on the topic during the most recent episode of her podcast, Think Loud Crew.

For her latest episode, Cheyenne’s dad, Kyle Floyd, joined her and her sister, R. Kyle Lynn, as a guest co-host.

When Cheyenne’s sister asked her how her week had been going, Kyle spoke up.

“So, maybe it’s not my place, but I heard that…” Kyle began, before Cheyenne laughingly told him to stop.

“A little birdie,” R. Kyle added.

“There was one comment that alluded to it,” Kyle said, seemingly referring to Zach’s arrest.

Cheyenne Floyd speaks on fiance Zach Davis’ arrest

“Um, my whole life is a WTF moment right now, so I’m just gonna leave that alone,” Cheyenne said.

R. Kyle added, “This is a January for the books.”

“It is not for me to speak on,” Cheyenne continued. “Um, so, yes.”

Cheyenne’s sister claimed that she even had reporters “reach out to” her and offered her money to tell the story.

“I’m so done y’all,” Cheyenne expressed. “Right now, you know, all I’m gonna say is… all I’m gonna say is that I’m gonna do advice, I’m not gonna do WTF cuz y’all already know my whole life is a WTF at the moment.”

Cheyenne added, “But, what I will say is, don’t believe everything you read on the internet, and take everything with a grain of salt.”

The couple is also in the midst of planning their “grand, big wedding” slated for this September.

Cheyenne has a four-year-old daughter, Ryder, whom she shares with her ex, Cory Wharton. Cheyenne and Zach share a son named Ace.

Cheyenne and Zach are currently appearing together on Teen Mom Family Reunion, alongside moms and dads from across the Teen Mom franchise.

TMFR viewers briefly saw Farrah Abraham’s debut on the show, which reportedly caused plenty of friction among the cast, including Cheyenne.

According to sources, Cheyenne and Farrah got into a heated fight that resulted in Cheyenne flipping furniture, as seen in previews for upcoming episodes. Be sure to tune in next Tuesday to see how it all played out.

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.