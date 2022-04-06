Chelsea Vaughn is ‘done with men’s’ foolishness as she nears 30 

Chelsea Vaughn is over men’s ‘bs’ in latest video. Pic credit: ABC

Chelsea Vaughn has tried her shot at love on The Bachelor Season 25 and Bachelor in Paradise Season 7.

Despite her appearances on the show, the stunning model still seems to be single.

As she prepares to turn 30 this year, Chelsea has shared her exasperated feeling toward men and their ‘bs.’

Chelsea Vaughn’s video highlights her stance on men

Chelsea Vaughn took to TikTok to share her video.

Over the video, Chelsea wrote, “Me approaching age 30 and being done with every man’s bullsh*t.”

As the video plays, Chelsea mouths audio from a conversation that includes a man attempting to hit on a woman.

The man says, “I mean, I’m just really trying to holler out you for real, for real.”

Chelsea mouths, “Holler at me for what?” and then more sternly repeats, “Holler at me for what?”

The man compliments the woman in the audio, saying, “I mean you pretty. You got a nice smile. I love your personality,” as Chelsea mouths the women’s less than enthusiastic responses saying, “aw” and “aw that’s cute.”

Chelsea captioned the post, “Aw, that’s cute.”

Chelsea Vaughn makes a video with The Bachelor Season 25 costars

Chelsea is over men’s antics, and she instead has been living it up with the friends she made on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor.

Currently, Chelsea is in Los Angeles with four other women from her season, Abigail Heringer, Serena Pitt, Anna Redman, and Khaylah Epps.

The ladies have been enjoying their stay, and they shared a fun video showing off their various senses of style.

The ladies sang along to Telephone by Lady Gaga and Beyonce as they strutted their stuff under the LA sun in one TikTok video.

Chelsea kicked off the video, looking stunning as she flaunted her model figure in a strapless tan dress.

Khaylah Epps then gave a fierce strut in a little black dress and black blazer.

Serena Pitt walked on a balcony while wearing a white crop top, green skirt, and matching green blazer as she swiped over to Anna Redman.

Anna Redman looked pretty in pink as she walked outside in a matching pink top and pants set.

Abigail Heringer concluded the video in a black dress.

Chelsea captioned the post, “You’re not gonna reach our telephones,” as the ladies appear to be having a blast together.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.