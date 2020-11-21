Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Videos 90 Day Fiance The Bachelor The Bachelorette Teen Mom Teen Mom 2 Big Brother Married at First Sight Sister Wives Below Deck RHOC RHOBH RHONY Love Island
Explainers

Chase Chrisley Collection: Everything you need to know about the candle collection


By
Chase Chrisley in a Growing Up Chrisley confessional.
Chase Chrisley has released his candle collection. Pic credit: USA network

Chase Chrisley’s business venture has finally panned out.

About two years since the concept was shown on Chrisley Knows Best, Chase launched his candle collection earlier this week.

The Chase Chrisley Collection is available now, but several of the options are out of stock already.

What candles are available in the Chase Chrisley Collection?

There are three scents available for purchase. Allure, Mystique, and Nightfall are the choices and each candle retails for $35. Currently, only the Nightfall scent is available.

A bundle option was available as well, but that, along with the Allure, sold out almost immediately. Mystique sold out recently as well, and the latest Instagram post from Chase Chrisley Collection revealed that there are only a few Nightfall candles left.

Chase Chrisley debuted this idea two years ago

Nearly two years ago, Chase Chrisley dove into working on candles with his friend, Ronndell Smith. The two appeared on Chrisley Knows Best together and worked on making candles and even debuted them in a store while on the show.

The packaging is similar to what was seen on Chrisley Knows Best, though, with this launch, there was no mention of Ronndell Smith. It looks like business plans may have changed, but Chase Chrisley was ready to make his dream a reality.

Each time the candle episode of Chrisley Knows Best aired, the interest in the candles piqued. Viewers wanted to know when they would be available. After nearly two years, his vision became a reality and the candles can be purchased online.

As Chase Chrisley has grown up on Chrisley Knows Best, he has amassed quite a fan base. It isn’t surprising that the initial launch of the Chase Chrisley Collection is nearly sold out. His sister, Savannah Chrisley, recently launched a makeup collection, and that also did really well.

Both Chase and Savannah have done amazing things this year and set up a future for themselves. Todd Chrisley has instilled a work ethic in his children and they have been building their brands and perfecting things for their legacy.

Viewers can watch as the brother and sister duo, along with their younger brother, Grayson, continue to drive their dad crazy as their lives play out on the new season of the show.

Chrisley Knows Best airs Thursdays at 10/9c on USA Network.

Tiffany Bailey
Tiffany Bailey
Tiffany has been working as a writer for a decade, with a focus on soaps and reality TV. She has been watching ABC soaps since... read more
Tiffany Bailey
Latest posts by Tiffany Bailey (see all)

If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments