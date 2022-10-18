Chantel Everett shares throwback with braided hair

Chantel Everett showed an old picture of herself with braids. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance and The Family Chantel star Chantel Everett shared a throwback picture of herself with braids.

Chantel usually keeps her hair sleek and wavy even if she decides to do updos, so an image of her with anything different is very rare.

Chantel had originally shared the fact that she got braids in late August, so the snap is not a throwback from a long time ago.

In the picture Chantel shared through her Instagram Stories, she was seated in a salon chair with a robe on while holding her phone in front of her with both hands.

Her face was turned toward the camera and she had a slight smile on her face as her hair was in two chunky braids with a part down the center.

In her caption, Chantel said, “I kind of miss the braids now,” as she tagged her stylist.

Pic credit: @chantel_j_/Instagram

Chantel Everett has been going through a nasty divorce

Season 4 of The Family Chantel was all about the demise of Chantel and her Dominican husband Pedro Jimeno’s marriage.

As their many issues surfaced on the show, real-time news of their divorce came out.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pedro was the one who filed but they both had mutual restraining orders against each other. Furthermore, Chantel accused Pedro of domestic violence and adultery.

Pedro thought Chantel was lazy and unsupportive while Chantel thought Pedro was directing his frustrations at her when they weren’t warranted. Chantel felt like she was trying to take steps to save her marriage while she thought Pedro was already over it.

Chantel Everett has been taking her mind off her divorce

Chantel has been trying to live her best life in the wake of her and Pedro’s split.

Not only has she done things like change up her hair, but she has also spent quality time with friends and family.

Chantel has spent time on vacations in bikinis with friends and gone on hikes in nature among other things.

The Family Chantel viewers know how close the Everett family is so it is no surprise that they have been rallying around Chantel on social media.

On the other side of things, Pedro has been relatively quiet on his personal social media but did share a smiling selfie as well as a picture with another woman on his business page.

The Family Chantel is currently on hiatus.