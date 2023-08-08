Chantel Everett called out: 90 Day Fiance fans think she looks very ‘different’ in Barbie snap

Chantel Everett was trying to have her Barbie moment, but the critics chimed in and messed everything up, or at least they tried.

Okay, they were just pointing out how different the 90 Day Fiance alum looked in the photo, and if we’re being honest, they weren’t wrong.

Chantel loves to get her face snatched by her makeup artist, and that has caused her to be the subject of plastic surgery rumors, which she usually laughs off.

Now, we’re seeing those comments again, and you’ll understand why in just a bit.

Don’t expect the 31-year-old to issue a response to the comments currently flooding her post because she’s not one to clap back.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, people are convinced that she’s done something drastic to alter her appearance.

90 Day Fiance star Chantel Everett looks snatched in a Barbie-inspired outfit

The Family Chantel star was feeling herself when she shared the stunning images with her 991,000 Instagram followers.

“I’m bad like the Barbie,” Chantel captioned the post, but her followers weren’t impressed.

The snap showed her wearing a tiny purple minidress with side cutouts and a corset detail on the front. She added shimmery heels and a silver choker to complete the look.

However, people were more concerned with Chantel’s face, which had heavy makeup, including thick lashes, bright red lips, rosy cheeks, and a lot of contouring.

That sparked a conversation about her appearance, and Instagram users flooded the comment section to declare how different she looked.

Critics call out Chantel Everett for looking ‘different’ in a recent photo

It didn’t take long for people to question Chantel’s appearance in the photo.

“Girl. Please stop whatever it is you doing to your face. Right neeeow,” wrote one commenter.

“OMG, what did you do to yourself Chantal??? You were so beautiful…😢,” said someone else.

Another added, “You look so different. You was stunning naturally. No need to change❤️.”

One person stated, “Idk if s it the makeup and filter and all that other stuff but I legit had to tap on your page to see WHO IS THIS… no Chantel, you are flawlessly naturally gorgeous… no disrespect… to each his own.”

Pic credit: @chantel_j_/Instagram

However, some people pointed out that it was makeup that made her appear different.

“Y’all act like ya don’t see she’s wearing a full face of makeup 😂 talking about surgery 😂,” said one commenter in Chantel’s defense.

Pic credit: @chantel_j_/Instagram

Another person advised, “Whoever did your makeup, don’t ever let them do it again. You are so naturally beautiful.”

Do you think Chantel’s altered look is due to makeup or something more? Sound off in the comments.

The Family Chantel is currently on hiatus.