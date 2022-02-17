Chanelle Howell on Survivor 42: Who is the new cast member and where can you find her on Instagram?

Chanelle Howell on Survivor 42. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Survivor 42 is coming in March to CBS and has a new list of players competing on the show.

The cast list arrived on February 9, one exact month before the show premieres its new season. Since that time, more has been revealed about each of the contestants.

One of the newcomers is a 29-year-old executive recruiter from New York named Chanelle Howell. Here is what you need to know about the latest Survivor cast member.

Who is Chanelle Howell on Survivor 42?

Chanelle Howell is a recruiter from New York for the investment banking firm, Goldman Sachs.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she graduated from the University of Connecticut with a degree in communications in 2014. She also received a Negotiation Mastery certification from the Harvard Business School in 2020.

In an interview with Parade, Chanelle refers to herself as “strategic and smart. But also not cold, harsh.”

How can you follow Chanelle Howell on Instagram?

Fans can find Chanelle Howell on Instagram at @chanellehowell.

When the news came out that she was in Survivor 42, she posted a video that showed she had to keep it a secret for over a year (originally on her TikTok channel and then shared to IG).

Chanelle has over 2,600 followers and has 71 posts. In her bio, she lists that she is in Investment Banking, and is into travel, food, and fitness. She also lists Survivor 42 in the bio.

Her profile includes shots of her relaxing around town, as well as posing in what looks like modeling pics.

What are Chanelle Howell’s skills for Survivor 42

Chanelle Howell is a huge fan of Survivor. She said that she had watched the show since she was 10 and her entire family would watch each season together.

She said the one thing that really interested her was how the contestants have to crush each other’s dreams but remain likable enough to get them to vote for the winner at the end.

“The fact that you have to play this game where you have to hurt people’s feelings by taking away their dream, but you still need them to like you,” Chanelle said. “That really was something that I’ve enjoyed and been interested in.”

She said that her job will help her in that area.

“I’ve always been interested in people, which is why I went into recruiting. There are just so many things that transfer from my occupation into the game itself. Like building relationships.”

Will Chanelle be able to build the relationships needed to be the Sole Survivor? Tune in to find out.

Survivor 42 debuts March 9 on CBS.