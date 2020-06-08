Catherine Giudici reveals she counted herself out of The Bachelor, felt she was checking a box for ABC

Catherine Giudici applied to be on The Bachelor back in 2012 in hopes of finding her husband.
At the time, Catherine wasn’t sure if she had a chance, as she didn’t think Sean Lowe would have an interest in her.
However, Catherine ended up being the woman for Sean, and he proposed to her at the end of the season. The two would later get married.
Even though Sean and Catherine have since become the prime example that The Bachelor franchise process works, Catherine is now speaking out about her feelings.
On Instagram, she revealed that she thought she was cast on the show to check a box.
Catherine Giudici says she felt she was checking a box
Catherine felt she was being cast on the show because The Bachelor had to ensure they were representing every race. She didn’t feel she stood a chance and believed she wasn’t what Sean was looking for.
Of course, she couldn’t have been more wrong.
Tomorrow, our season of The Bachelor re-airs in a condensed three hour episode. When I was originally cast, I was very flattered but somewhat grounded by the fact that I would be one of the faces that represented people of color. I knew that one of the reasons I was probably chosen was because I was Filipino. I counted myself out to be his fiancée because of what I assumed Sean liked. I thought I was there just to check a box, but I ended up with so much more. I became present with the process and as he started noticing me for who I really was, I allowed this experience to open myself up to the possibility of being fully loved and appreciated for all that I was. I ended up getting to represent a mixed race community, I found Christ (I LOVE my testimony!) and marrying the most amazing man I’ve ever known. I’d say doing this show was one of the best things that ever happened to me. ❤️ (Don’t count yourself out. You are destined to do bigger things than just check a box.)
“When I was originally cast, I was very flattered but somewhat grounded by the fact that I would be one of the faces that represented people of color,” Catherine wrote on her Instagram post.
“I knew that one of the reasons I was probably chosen was because I was Filipino. I counted myself out to be his fiancée because of what I assumed Sean liked. I thought I was there just to check a box, but I ended up with so much more.”
Catherine brings this up now because race has played a significant role in The Bachelor franchise and the country over the past month.
Hannah Brown recently issued a lengthy apology after muttering the n-word while singing a rap song just two weeks before her apology.
A few days later, George Floyd was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis, starting a whole movement to bring attention to police violence and the Black Lives Matter movement.
In The Bachelor franchise, Rachel Lindsay has been a voice for people of color, saying that she thinks the franchise could do much better in casting people of color.
Many fans pointed to the fact that they could have cast Mike Johnson as The Bachelor last year instead of Peter Weber.
Rachel recently revealed that she is embarrassed that The Bachelor franchise rarely picks people of color to participate in the show.
Catherine Giudici is currently married with kids
Even though Catherine claims she counted herself out of The Bachelor, she won. She’s now married to Sean, and they have three children together.
I’ve laid off social media for the last several days. Didn’t have the words and I guess I didn’t want to come across as self-serving by posting something without giving it serious thought. Not to mention, I’m fairly certain most of the world does not care what a former reality TV guy thinks about anything- much less something as heavy as this. But I know I have a voice and I know I need to use that voice for what is right. I still don’t think I can properly articulate everything I’m feeling but I’ll start with this… As a Christ-follower, I see the world and its brokenness through a different lens. Here’s what God’s word teaches us- weep with those who weep (Romans12:15), love one another as I have loved you (John 15:12), love your neighbor as yourself (Mark 12:31) and the Lord is near to the broken-hearted (Psalm 34:18). In other words, we are COMMANDED to love and empathize with our black brothers and sisters who are hurting, who are mad, who feel unheard, who are grieving, who are scared, who feel mistreated. My children will not know how it feels to be black but they will definitely be taught how to love their neighbors (ALL neighbors) and empathize and weep with those who are weeping because our creator who loves us so much also wept with those who were hurting (John 11:35).
The couple recently welcomed their first daughter to the family, as Catherine gave birth to little Mia in late 2019. She joins Samuel and Isaiah.
Catherine shares photos regularly on her social media of her family and her life after The Bachelor.
The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.