Cassidy Timbrooks meant to offend everyone while in The Bachelor

Cassidy Timbrooks made waves with Bachelor Nation and the other women early in Clayton Echard’s past season of The Bachelor.

While she had told a couple of the women on the show that she had a guy back home waiting for her if things didn’t work out with Clayton, that type of secret only stays hidden for so long on a show like this.

Not only did that offend all of the women who were vying for Clayton’s heart, but it also offended Clayton once he found out.

Now Cassidy has posted a video of herself lip-syncing to another woman’s voice as she lay in her bed to address her conduct in Bachelor Mansion.

What did Cassidy Timbrooks post that has people talking?

The clip stated, “It has been brought to my attention that I offended some of you. I’m truly sorry. I meant to offend all of you.”

Cassidy also had a caption of her own to go along with the video, as she wrote, “me in the bachelor mansion for some reason #thebachelor #bachelornation.”

What did Bachelor fans have to say about what she posted?

Bachelor Nation fans also had some comments to make regarding Cassidy’s video and post.

One guy wrote, “Raise your hand if you’ve been personally victimized by Cassidy Timbrooks (with a blond-haired male emoji with his hand up).” Cassidy had a reply for him, too, as she wrote back, “@jaked_ziti getting people pressed is a talent listed on my resume.”

Some other fans thought the post Cassidy made was humorous and wrote, “Love this (hands-clapping emoji),” and “(laughing/crying emojis) yes.”

Others just commented on Cassidy’s looks as they told her she was “Gorgeous” and “Absolutely beautiful.”

Cassidy turned heads on the show and was painted as a villain

While on the show, there was no question that Clayton and Cassidy had chemistry, especially on the group date where Hilary Duff was hosting a party for some kids.

However, while Cassidy and Clayton were making out by the pool a lot of the time, the other women on the group date were diligently working on what they had been assigned in order to get the birthday party prepared.

This is where the demise of Cassidy began with the other women in the house. From then on, it just went downhill for Cassidy, as she was named a villain until she was sent home after finally revealing to Clayton the truth about her guy back home.

While Cassidy was painted negatively on the show, it seems that she hasn’t let it bother her in the least.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th, on ABC.