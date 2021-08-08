Cashay reaches Instagram milestone after Love Island USA, here is how much she can make

Cashay Proudfoot on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

There is a mode of thought that people go onto a show like Love Island USA for one of two reasons.

The first reason is to find love, although the connections made on these reality TV shows rarely last.

The second reason is to become famous. The people who are shooting for fame often find it on reality TV.

Finding reality fame means finding new fans and building up a huge social media following that a person can then use to make money as an influencer.

No one on Love Island USA won the game concerning getting famous better than Cashay Proudfoot.

Cashay Proudfoot on Instagram

Cashay Proudfoot (follow on Instagram at @cashayproudfoot) came onto Love Island USA with just under 4,000 Instagram followers.

On July 18, Cashay had built up the most followers of anyone on the show, adding 15,239 to her following, sitting at over 20,000 Instagram followers, a rise of 198.92%.

That was nothing.

On August 6, her Instagram account posted that she had eclipsed 100,000 followers on Instagram.

“Team Cash !! We started from 3k and now we’re here at 100k😳 ! Thank you for the love you’ve shown,” the caption read. “You guys are literally the funniest, sweetest, most supportive people. I can’t wait till she comes back and meets you”

That was two days ago.

At the time of this article, Cashay Proudfoot now has 170,000 followers.

Since she first appeared on Love Island USA, Cashay has gained 167,000 new Instagram followers.

What does Instagram followers mean for Cashay?

To understand the importance of Instagram followers for reality TV stars, you have to understand the money influencers can make.

A person with between 6,000 and 10,000 followers (micro-influencers) can get free perks when hooking up with companies to promote them.

People with between 10,000 and 100,000 followers can make more money, with an average of $10 per 1,000 followers.

Once a person eclipses 100,000 followers, which Cashay has done, they can make a lot of money. The unwritten rule is about $10 for every 1,000 followers.

The average for people with 250,000 or more followers is $670 per post. Cashay is well on her way to that total.

According to influencermarketinghub.com, Cashay could make between $489 and $815 a post right now based on her follower totals and the engagement rate on her page.

Cashay knows what she is doing.

She told people to watch to see what is next for her and she is planning a meeting outside the villa with Cinco Holland. This will keep eyes glued to her Instagram account.

Cashay’s video meeting with Cinco on Love Island USA’s site already had 128,000 views in just three hours.

Love Island USA Season 3 airs on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.