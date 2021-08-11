Cashay explains how she ended up staying with Cinco after Love Island USA

Cashay Proudfoot on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

After Cashay Proudfoot left Love Island USA, she said that she was going to find Cinco Holland.

The Love Island USA producers then surprised Cash and Cinco with a video call where they could catch up. That is when Cashay told Cinco she was going to have a layover in Virginia, and he hinted he would come see her.

Cinco did show up and Cashay posted the video of their meeting up at the airport.

However, Cachay never caught her connecting flight to return home to New York. She stayed with Cinco Holland.

Cash interviewed with Alex and Elizabeth on After the Island and explained what happened.

Cashay is with Cinco after Love Island USA

Cashay said that she had no plans to stay there, and it just happened. As a matter of fact, her luggage went to Buffalo and she was left at Cinco’s house without her clothes.

“We met at the airport and it was supposed to be this cute one-hour thing,” Cash said. “I called him and I was like, I had to take a shuttle bus to where he was at the airport because the airport was massive.

“We saw each other and were hanging out and obviously we get recognized. I thought I was being incognito with a hat, but I had my knee brace on, and everyone knows me wearing my knee brace. So, people were asking for pictures, and he goes, ‘You could just stay,’ and I said, ‘Yeah, I could.'”

Cashay said it was almost like a joke at first, but then they ended up in Cinco’s car, while they both seemed to be waiting for each of them to give in.

“I am like, ‘Wait, am I leaving?’ and he was like ‘Yeah,'” Cashay said. “Then my mom calls, then I meet his dad, and it turns out it was this massive thing. But, I’m here.”

Cashay explained they are both competitive people and neither of them were willing to give in.

Cashay on her popularity after Love Island USA

The hosts also asked how Cashay dealt with all the love from fans after she left the villa.

“Believe it or not, I had no idea,” Cash said when it comes to knowing about her popularity while in the villa. “I never thought about the impact I was having on the outside. What changed everything for me was when Lei-Yen came in.

“She rushed up to me and said, ‘You changed my life, you inspired me, I’m going to take off my wig.’ I didn’t think that would even touch anybody.”

Cash then talked about her experience after leaving the villa.

“Coming out — so overwhelming in such a beautiful way,” she said. “I didn’t even know people would care, right? I didn’t think it would be that big of a deal. The love and support I am getting from everyone, I could cry right now, it’s so unbelievable.”

Love Island USA Season 3 airs on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.