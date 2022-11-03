Caryn Chandler not returning to film Little People, Big World says source

According to an insider, Caryn won’t return to LPBW if there’s a Season 25. Pic credit: @carynchandler1/Instagram

If Little People, Big World returns for Season 25, Caryn Chandler won’t be on board.

LPBW viewers know Caryn as Matt Roloff’s longtime girlfriend and a former Roloff Farms employee.

Caryn has appeared on LPBW since the early seasons. Her appearance as a regular cast member has garnered mixed reactions from LPBW viewers.

Now, according to a source, if the show is picked up for another season, Caryn won’t be joining her boyfriend Matt to film any longer.

An insider spoke with The Sun, telling the outlet, “Matt really wants another season, but Caryn is completely done.”

As far as her reasons for not wanting to continue to film, the source added, “She thinks there are too many disagreements with what they want to say and do on air, and too much family drama. She feels as though she’s the one always caught in the middle trying to mediate.”

Is Caryn Chandler through with filming for LPBW?

The source added that Caryn is aware that her presence in the cast likely adds to TV ratings, but she’s through with filming for the long-running TLC series.

LPBW first aired in 2006 and has been one of the longest-standing reality TV shows on TLC. It broke a Guinness World record in 2018, beating out Keeping Up With the Kardashians and 19 Kids and Counting for the most episodes of a reality TV series aired.

Season 24 of LPBW just debuted on November 1. There hasn’t been confirmation regarding a 25th season yet, but according to a source, Matt told visitors at Roloff Farms during pumpkin season that nothing was in the works as of yet.

Matt Roloff’s decisions regarding the farm have caused tension among the family

This season has continued to showcase the division among the Roloff family. Negotiations between Matt and his twin sons Jeremy and Zach went south and Matt’s actions have caused LPBW viewers to accuse him of being selfish.

Many fans of the show felt that Matt should have worked harder to keep the farm in the family. He recently took the north side of the farm off the market and announced that instead, he’s going to rent out the family’s farmhouse like an Airbnb.

The feud has also caused tensions between Matt’s longtime girlfriend, Caryn, and his kids. As the insider reported, Caryn would prefer that Matt hand over the farm to his kids so they can retire in Arizona.

“That would be her dream scenario, but whether Matt agrees is yet to be decided,” the source shared.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.