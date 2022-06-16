Carrie Ann Inaba reacts to Tyra Banks Dancing with the Stars rumors

Carrie Ann Inaba from Dancing With The Stars. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

One of the most polarizing figures on Dancing with the Stars over the last two seasons is Tyra Banks.

Throughout the 30th season of the series, many fans were complaining every week about the host.

Whether she was wearing bizarre costumes and taking the spotlight off the actual dancers, or talking over the judges and taking away their time to give criticism to the dancers, Tyra almost seemed to do nothing right.

With Dancing with the Stars moving to Disney+ streaming, the reality show has a chance to become even bigger than ever, tapping into the streaming service’s 130 million subscribers and looking to the future as more people move away from cable TV.

This means Dancing with the Stars might look at changes to lure in these new viewers, and that could include a new host.

However, one of the DWTS judges has a different outlook.

Carrie Ann Inaba on DWTS move to Disney+

In an interview with E! News, Carrie Ann Inaba talked about the changes coming to Dancing with the Stars on Disney+ and the future of the show.

“It’s a little bit different,” Carrie Ann said about the move. “I think the difference is maybe live voting across the country. Maybe there’s gonna be some things that will come along with the scripts that I think people are gonna love.”

She also admitted there will be people who don’t like DWTS moving to a streaming service since many are set in their ways on high-priced cable services.

“People don’t always like change, but I think they’ll adapt,” she said.

The good news is that Carrie Ann Inaba will be back, joining the already announced Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli. The only judge who hasn’t spoken up yet is Len Goodman.

She then turned her attention to Tyra Banks.

Carrie Ann wants Tyra Banks back on DWTS

Carrie Ann Inaba wants Tyra Banks back as the host.

“Of course, we want Tyra!” she said. “The thing about Dancing with the Stars is, once you’re on our show, you’re in the family. That’s so precious. We truly are family. Not many shows are as close as we are.”

This is a switch from many fans who want Tyra gone.

However, there is a chance that Tyra is leaving, as she has a big movie role coming up that could interfere with the DWTS schedule.

There are also rumors that DWTS wants to bring in an A-list talent to either replace Tyra or work alongside her as a second host, similar to Erin Andrews joining Tom Bergeron on the older shows.

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The dancing reality competition series will return in late 2022 to its new home on Disney+ streaming.