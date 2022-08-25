Caroline Stanbury accused of ‘being in Jeffrey Epstein’s notebook’ according to RHODubai costar

RHODubai star Caroline Stanbury has been accused of being linked to Jeffrey Epstein. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Landmark-Media

The trailer for The Real Housewives of Dubai reunion has dropped.

It contained many jaw-dropping moments that have RHODubai fans talking.

One of these moments was when Caroline Stanbury accused Lesa Milan of being a former escort.

However, the Jamaican native had a quick comeback that left viewers shocked.

Lesa clapped back, “Focus on being in Jeffrey Epstein’s notebook.”

Caroline and the rest of the cast were left speechless. Host Andy Cohen, however, pressed her on the matter, asking, “Are you in Jeffrey Epstein’s book?”

RHODubai star Caroline Stanbury shrugs off Jeffrey Epstein’s notebook allegations

In the trailer, Caroline doesn’t seem to deny being in Jeffrey Epstein’s book. She shrugs and doesn’t answer Andy’s question or Lesa’s accusation.

Jeffrey Epstein was a convicted sex offender who abused girls as young as 14 years old. He was arrested for the second time in July of 2019 on federal charges for the sex trafficking of minors.

The former financier died in his jail cell a month later. Although his death was ruled a suicide, many people believe he was murdered.

His little black book contained information on more than 1,000 celebrities, including former President Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

Caroline was also linked to Prince Andrew, who she dated after his divorce from Sarah Ferguson.

Caroline Stanbury says there was a plot to get her fired from RHODubai

At one point in the trailer, Caroline tells Andy, “There was a pact to get rid of me.”

Chanel Ayan replied, “That’s not true.”

But Caroline Brooks intervened by saying, “Yes, it was, because I was part of it.”

Caroline Stanbury then handed over a book of receipts to Andy Cohen. He said upon reading the cover, “Oh boy! We have The Book of Lies.”

The host then turned the book over so the ladies and the viewers could see the cover. It featured a picture of Lesa with a long nose like Pinocchio. The title read, “The Book ‘of Lies’ by Lesa Milan.”

Lesa, visibly upset, told the former Ladies of London star, “You are obsessed with me. You wish you looked like this.”

It was reported that Chanel Ayan and Lesa skipped the cast dinner after filming the reunion.

Next week The Real Housewives of Dubai kicks off, and the ladies come serving their best looks.

The Real Housewives of Dubai airs Wednesdays at 8/9c on Bravo.