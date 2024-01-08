Below Deck Med has been on hiatus for weeks now, but ahead of new episodes, Captain Sandy Yawn teased some exciting news.

Captain Sandy shared something that proves the Below Deck shows aren’t slowing down or going away anytime soon.

Bravo seems to be doubling down on the hit yachting franchise now that the network has found gold with four of the shows.

Along with the OG Below Deck and Below Deck Med, Below Deck Sailing Yacht and Below Deck Down Under have become mega hits for Bravo.

It remains to be seen if Below Deck Adventure will be back for another season, as there has been nothing about the show since Season 1 ended last year.

What Captain Sandy teased doesn’t shed any light on that show either but does for other Below Deck shows.

Captain Sandy Yawn teases more Below Deck seasons are coming

Over the weekend, Captain Sandy reshared a Facebook post from a casting company looking for yachties for the Below Deck franchise. The original post comes from Diana Wallace Casting + Media.

After explaining what Below Deck is, the casting call asks, “Do you have the passion for the open sea and the desire to travel to exotic locations while catering to some of the world’s most prestigious charter guests? If so, we might be looking for you!”

It seems no position is off-limit for either, including the captain position. The company is looking for captains as well as bosun, chief stew, chef, and deckhand positions.

“If you know anyone, they are casting for future shows!” Captain Sandy wrote.

The Facebook post isn’t just for the OG show but also for Below Deck Med and even Below Deck Down Under. All signs point to it not being for Below Deck Sailing Yacht or Below Deck Adventure because those qualifications are different.

This means that aside from the seasons Bravo already ordered, which most of them have been filmed, even more Below Deck seasons are coming!

Below Deck shows that have already been filmed

The good news for Below Deck fans is that enough seasons have been filmed to have new episodes on Bravo for all of 2024.

Below Deck Season 11 premieres on Monday, February 5 at 9/8c on Bravo, with Captain Kerry Titheradge taking over for Captain Lee Rosbach.

Below Deck Med Season 9 was filmed last summer with photos of Aesha Scott working alongside Captain Sandy. Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 was also filmed last summer ahead of the news of Gary King’s sexual misconduct scandal.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Captain Jason Chambers revealed Below Deck Down Under Season 3 has not yet been filmed, but it has been confirmed.

Therefore, the casting call is likely for Below Deck Season 12 and Below Deck Med Season 10.

In the meantime, Below Deck Med Season 8 is almost over, and you can see how the rest of the season will play out here.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.