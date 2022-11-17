Captain Lee Rosbach teases Below Deck Season 10, addresses retirement rumors

Captain Lee gets real about his Below Deck future. Pic credit: Bravo

Captain Lee Rosbach teased Below Deck Season 10, including speaking out on rumors he’s leaving the show as the highly anticipated premiere nears.

Captain Lee will be back on the small screen in less than five days, dealing with a new crop of yachties and charter guests.

The stud of the sea does have a couple of familiar faces on his team this season, with Rachel Hargrove and Fraser Olender.

However, as Below Deck fans saw in the Season 10 trailer, Captain Lee has some health issues.

The rumor mill has been buzzing since last winter that Captain Sandy Yawn will step in for Captain Lee during Season 10.

Captain Lee has dished the season and his future on the show ahead of the premiere.

Captain Lee Rosbach teases Below Deck Season 10

Speaking with E! News, Captain Lee teases a serious moment on the luxury yacht St. David — a fire. The footage was part of the Season 10 first look trailer and had the crew being ordered to evacuate the boat.

It’s a very serious situation that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. The captain admits all fires are very concerning aboard a yacht.

Along with the fire, Below Deck fans can expect over-the-top charter guests per usual, with Captain Lee teasing one group was memorable.

“I joined them for dinner and let’s say it was one of the most unique dinners that I’ve ever had in my 10 years on Below Deck, without a doubt. Definitely my most memorable,” he shared with the outlet.

Is Captain Lee Rosbach leaving Below Deck?

As mentioned above, Captain Lee’s health issues have speculation mounting he will be done with Below Deck after this season. It turns out that’s not true at all.

Below Deck, fans have no reason to worry about Captain Lee retiring, as he calls it “overrated” because he can only do so much “golfing and fishing.” Aside from his feelings about retirement, the captain still has the best time doing the show.

“I’m still having fun,” he continued. “I look forward to every season. I always said when it stops being fun or everyone gets tired of looking at me, then I’ll step away. But until one of those two things happen, I don’t see myself going anywhere,” the captain expressed.

Captain Lee touched on what’s with his big announcement on Season 10 of Below Deck. No, he didn’t give away any spoilers. However, he did mention that something is coming that Captain Lee has never done in his professional or personal life.

There are some health issues that he did not address that did impact filming Season 10 of the show. Captain Lee spilled it was a rough and challenging season for him and the crew.

It sounds like Below Deck viewers are in for quite a ride on Season 10.

To see what happens in the first few minutes of the new season, click here.

Below Deck Season 10 premieres on Monday, November 21 at 8/7c on Bravo.