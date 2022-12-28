Captain Kerry Titheradge comments on near disaster moment on Below Deck Adventure

Captain Kerry commented on the sketchy incident on a Below Deck Adventure excursion. Pic credit: Bravo

During the latest episode of Below Deck Adventure, the guests of the motor yacht Mercury did a paragliding excursion through the Norwegian fjords.

The guests, one at a time and tied into their professional paragliding partner, were meant to run down a hill until the wind picked up the sail and were sent off into the air.

What happened to co-primary guest Stefanie when she took off could have ended in disaster, a point that Below Deck Adventure’s figurehead Captain Kerry Titheradge made in an Instagram comment.

Captain Kerry reshared a clip of the dramatic incident where Stefanie expressed her confusion over where to run.

In the video clip initially shared by Above Deck Podcast @abovedeckpod, Stefanie and her professional fell on the ground instead of taking off. Fortunately, no one was hurt, and Stefanie went on to have a successful takeoff and landing.

Above Deck Podcast commented on their Story post, “And just like that…I’m never going paragliding.”

On his reshare, Captain Kerry added, “This could have been a disaster.”

Pic credit: @capt_kerry/Instagram

The Below Deck Adventure crew has participated in some excursions

The hit Below Deck spinoff Below Deck Adventure sets itself apart in several ways, namely by the incredible excursions the guests and staff get to go on.

Far from a beach picnic or general watersports, the Below Deck Adventure excursions push the limits of daring activities.

The motor yacht crew Mercury has also gotten to take the guests on the excursions and participate in most instances.

Some of the crew members have gotten to go ziplining, downhill bicycling on one of the craziest roads in Europe, and go spelunking.

What can Below Deck viewers expect for the rest of the season?

Below Deck Adventure, viewers have already watched a boatmance, a crew member firing, an injury, and tensions among department heads.

What’s in store for the rest of the season is more drama between chief stew Faye Clarke and the other crew members over issues of respect.

Newcomer and experienced deckhand Seth Jacobson will challenge bosun Lewis Lupton’s capabilities to lead and press Captain Kerry for a chance to show his worth in Lewis’ position.

The crew will have a wild day off where they will go on their own excursion.

Below Deck Adventure airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.