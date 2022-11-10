Below Deck Adventure fans drag Kyle Dickard over ‘disrespectful’ behavior, want deckhand fired

Kyle has not made the best impression on Below Deck viewers. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Adventure, viewers are dragging deckhand Kyle Dickard over his bad behavior, and only two episodes have aired.

The latest Below Deck spin-off features an all-new crew taking on the cold waters of Norway, adding a new element to the hit-yachting franchise.

While the location and climate may be different, one thing remains the same.

There’s always one crew member, sometimes more, that gets under fan skins.

This time that honor goes to cowboy Kyle who has been beyond rude to Nathan Morley, acted inappropriately with Kasie Faddah, and upset Captain Kerry Titheradge twice.

Those actions have social media in an uproar over Kyle and with calls for him to be fired.

Below Deck Adventure viewers drag Kyle Dickard after two episodes

Twitter has been on fire with talk about Kyle’s behavior, especially when it comes to Nathan. Kyle has been rude and disrespectful to his bunkmate, giving off bad vibes to Below Deck Adventure viewers.

One user was straightforward, saying Kyle was rude and owed Nathan an apology. Another one called watching the interactions “uncomfortable” while comparing Kyle’s behavior to Ashley Marti from Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

A different one called Kyle “disrespectful” and declared he has an “attitude.”

“The first red flag was Kyle needing to tattoo ‘cowboy’ on his arm to prove he’s a cowboy. But this hatred towards Nathan is painful and obvious why. I hope he is removed ASAP,” wrote one Twitter user.

Kyle’s last name is Dickard, and that didn’t go unnoticed by fans either.

One Below Deck Adventure viewer stated, “Kyle is the poster child of what is wrong with America today.”

Plus, the deckhand was called out for saying Nathan was an attention seeker when Kyle ate a jellyfish.

Below Deck Adventure fans call out Kyle Dickard and Bravo

There’s no question that Kyle has rubbed many Below Deck Adventure fans the wrong way.

Several comments are calling or Kyle to be fired while also putting Bravo on blast. One user was also not thrilled with Kyle comparing Kassie to Blanche from The Golden Girls.

A different Twitter user was not happy that Below Deck gave viewers “another inappropriate crew member.”

Yes, social media appears to want Kyle gone, with one user sharing a GIF to express their opinion.

It may not be long before Below Deck Adventure fans get their wish and Kyle Dickard is fired. Kyle’s already got one strike with Captain Kerry and based on the previews for next week, a second one’s coming.

What do you think of Kyle?

Below Deck Adventure airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.