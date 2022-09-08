The Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Dillard Bassett suggests some Bravo viewers are colorist. Pic credit: Bravo

Candiace Dillard Bassett is back with accusations of colorism as The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 trailer premieres.

Candiace and fellow RHOP costar Wendy Osefo have suggested that colorism exists within the cast of RHOP, something briefly addressed during the Season 5 reunion. All the ladies, except Wendy and Candiace, agreed that colorism was not an issue amongst the Potomac cast.

Candiace has revealed that she believed she was a victim of colorism because of the hatred she has received as a Housewife.

She wrote a tweet about a certain sect of viewership and suggested that those would defend “deplorable” behaviors.

The tweet coincided with the trailer from Season 7, which dropped on Tuesday. A notable moment in the Season 7 trailer featured Mia Thornton throwing a drink in Wendy Osefo’s face.

Candiace’s tweet read, “I’m also excited to see what (brown paper bag) acrobatics are used to defend certain deplorable behaviors by certain sects of the viewership.”

Wendy retweeted Candiace’s tweet.

Candiace’s mention of brown paper bag is a reference to an archaic test used within the Black American population. People whose skin was lighter than a brown paper bag were alleged to have privileges that darker-skinned people could not have.

Memorable altercations from RHOP history

While RHOP has not had as many incidences of violence as The Real Housewives of New Jersey, there have been memorable moments.

Fans may remember that last season, Mia and Candiace threw lettuce at one another during a getaway. During Season 5, Candiace encouraged former castmate Monique Samuels to “drag” her, and the former NFL wife did just that.

Candiace also waved and threw a butter knife at Ashley during a Season 4 altercation.

Fans will have to wait to see how the drink throwing plays out.

Season 7 RHOP trailer drops

One week after The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City trailer dropped, fans got the RHOP Season 7 trailer, which promises to be just as juicy.

Season 1 OG Charrisse Jordan makes an appearance with infidelity allegations about Karen and Ray Huger. Also appearing is The Real Housewives of Atlanta Cynthia Bailey’s ex-husband Peter Thomas to deal with pesky Gizelle Bryant dating rumors.

Robyn Dixon discusses Mia Thornton‘s health struggles, which may be cancer-related. Robyn also talks about marriage and a prenuptial agreement with Juan, including an infidelity clause.

Ashley Darby’s separation from her husband of eight years, Michael Darby, will be covered extensively, with Ashley revealing that she and Michael bought a home together. Candiace’s husband, Chris Bassett, appears to make Gizelle uncomfortable, and Candiace gets angry at Gizelle’s allegations.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sunday, October 9 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo with a 75-minute episode.